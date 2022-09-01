AURORA — The Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team held defending Section 7AA champion Cloquet scoreless for the first 83 minutes of their Wednesday night contest.

Running a stellar defensive gameplan throughout, the Giants took the Lumberjacks to extra time after 80 minutes of scoreless action. Three minutes into the first five-minute overtime period, Cloquet finally broke through with a goal from Erik Johnson coming off of a corner kick. That score held through the end of the second five-minute overtime and the ‘Jacks managed to escape with a win in the game that looked destined to end in a draw.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments