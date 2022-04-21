AURORA — When the Mesabi East baseball team finds a groove defensively, they’re tough to beat.
But when the errors start piling up, the Giants struggle to pull themselves back into things. That’s exactly what happened Thursday as Mesabi East gave up more unearned runs than earned ones in a 6-2 loss to defending 7AA champion Aitkin.
Both starters began the game strong with Hayden Soular and Carson Kullhem recording a pair of strikeouts each in the first. Both teams then got on the board with one run apiece in the second.
Soular walked Dayton Halloway to start the second inning. Halloway stole his way to second and moved to third on a single from Gus Sanford. With runners on the corners, the Giants defense allowed the opening run on a fielder’s choice that put the Gobblers on top.
Mesabi East tied up the score in the bottom half of the inning with Dakota Kruse reaching on an error. Two outs later, an RBI double from Logan Schroeder allowed Kruse to come home and score, knotting things up at one.
The two starters continued to duel throughout the first four innings with Soular collecting four more strikeouts between the second and fourth innings. In the top of the fifth, errors from the Giants allowed the Gobblers to pull away.
Tanner Hills led off with a single up the middle. He then moved to second when Zack MacDonald reached on an error. Another error allowed him to come home and score on the next at-bat, putting runners on second and third with no outs recorded.
A third Aitkin run scored and another baserunner threatened on third after an out was missed thanks to a dropped ball on the tag. Soular struck out the No. 3 hitter for the Gobblers, but gave up the single up the middle on the next man up to make it a 4-1 game. Aitkin extended the lead to 5-1 with another RBI single, this time to right field to take a solid lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Mesabi East got one back in the fifth with Easton Sahr starting things off with a leadoff walk. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and then moved to third on the fielder’s choice a batter later.
With two outs, Ethan Murray brought Sahr home with an RBI single to left to make it a 5-2 game.
Dakota Kruse came in to pitch the final two innings for Mesabi East, with the Gobblers adding one more run in the sixth. A two out, RBI double from Zack Ehnstrom brought the run home.
Mesabi East was unable to get much going off of Aitkin relief pitcher Jesse Goettig, putting the final score at 6-2.
With a 4-2 record on the season, the Giants two losses this year have come to two of the top teams in 7AA. Whatsmore, both losses have been in showings where the Mesabi East defense came up short. Giants head coach Chad Sahr said his team knows they can play with the good teams, but they can’t find a way to limit the mental errors yet.
“It was the same deal as when we played Esko,” Sahr said. “We were right in here with these good teams but we made those crucial errors that cost us some runs and, ultimately, that’s what the difference in the game was.”
On Soular’s outing, Sahr said it was a good performance, but things were made tough for him due to the defensive errors only increasing his pitch count.
“I thought he pitched really well. He started to get up there in his pitch count. After we kicked the ball around a little bit, he’s throwing that many more pitches. It starts getting frustrating. You’re pitching a good game but you hope to have your defense help you out and we didn’t help him much with Aitkin putting up those four runs in one inning.”
Sahr hopes that more time outside will help the Giants defensively.
“It’s just more practice on the field. We’ve played six games but we’ve only practiced a couple times on this field. Getting these guys out to run plays on the field is what we need. That’ll help out a lot.”
Mesabi East continues play today when they host Chisholm at 3 p.m. Sahr expects the Bluestreaks to throw their ace.
“I expect they’re going to throw their top pitcher and he’s one of the best in the area. We’re going to have our hands full again. If we played like we did today, it’s probably not going to go well but if we make good plays I think that our pitching will be good enough to get us to compete with what we’re going to see tomorrow.”
Rock Ridge 9,
Deer River 0
At Proctor, the Rock Ridge baseball team got things started off on the right foot Thursday, winning their season opener 9-0 over Deer River.
Five pitchers shored up the two-hit shutout for the Wolverines with Will Bittmann getting the start on the mound and the win.
Bittmann went two and 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits and a walk while striking out four. John Kendall, Dylan Hedley, Carter Mavec and Carter Flannigan all saw some time on the mound as well and helped preserve the shutout for Rock Ridge.
At the plate, the Wolverines finished with 11 hits as a club with Bittmann leading the way going 3-5. Jaden Lang and Mavec all collected multiple hits as well. The baserunners were moving quickly as well with four runners stealing at least two bases each.
The Wolverines will be back in action today when they take on North Woods in Proctor at 2 p.m. They’ll follow that up with a game against the Rails at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Rock Ridge 7,
Duluth Denfeld 0
At Duluth, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team swept their way to another win, downing Duluth Denfeld 7-0.
The Wolverines saw wins at all four singles spots and all three doubles matches with every win coming in straight sets.
Rock Ridge is scheduled to be at St. Cloud Tech this Saturday for a tournament.
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR , def. Tyler Fossum, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Mathias MacMillan, 6–0, 6-3; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Joe Ecklund, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. Shane Redenbaugh, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Keegan Ruedebusch/Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Carson Schulte/Brendan Hughes, 6-0, 6-4; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Dawson Ruedebusch, RR, def. Joe Mertes/Hayden Mann, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 AJ Roen/Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Jackson Cederquist/Connor Boyle, 6-0, 6-0
