AURORA — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team improved on last week’s effort against Two Harbors, but were still defeated by the Agates on Thursday night.
This time around, Two Harbors came to Aurora and knocked off the Giants, 6-0. Last week the loss was 10-0.
Despite the regular-season ending loss, head coach Sue Bennett was pleased with the effort of her team on senior night, which honored Emma Crum, Hannah Hannuksela, Lexiss Trygg and Alina Vaydich.
“The girls played really well. We were happy with how everyone played tonight.’’
The Giants were led in net by Kylie Baranzelli with 15 saves.
The Agates were buoyed by two goals in the first half (including a penalty kick) and four more goals in the second half (including another penalty kick).
Next up are the Section playoffs, which begin Tuesday. The Giants garnered the No. 16 seed and will take on No. 1 seed Cloquet, who is undefeated.
“The girls are excited about having another game at least.’’
Bennett is hoping the game can be set for an early start because four of her players will be playing volleyball on Tuesday night.
