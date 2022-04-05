AURORA — Surrounded by snow banks on all sides Monday afternoon, the Mesabi East baseball team opened up their season, playing host to 7AA foe Esko at the Mesabi East Athletic Complex.
Tied 3-3 after four innings, it was a couple of untimely fielding errors that let things slip away from the Giants, as the Eskomos scored three runs in the top of the fifth, enough to come away with the 6-3 win.
Mesabi East head coach Chad Sahr — who most recently coached the team in 2015 — said he wanted his team to play a competitive game in their opener against a team that has historically been near the top of the section.
“We knew Esko was a solid squad coming in,” Sahr said after the game. “We just wanted to play a competitive game and we did that. We had a couple errors that cost us those runs, but other than that, it’s a tie game.
“There were some hits we could have had with guys in scoring position and when you can’t move your guys around the bases, that’s going to make a big difference. I think we should be able to compete with the quality teams in our section and it should be a fun year.”
Hayden Soular got the start on the bump for the Giants. He had a solid first inning, facing the minimum number of batters while striking out two of them. Esko went with Cale Haugen on the mound, who was just as impressive, striking out all three Mesabi East batters in the bottom of the first.
The Eskomos struck first in the top of the second. After Soular recorded the first two outs, Sam Haugen extended the inning for the Eskomos by reaching on a walk. A single to center field from Dylan Marcilionis put Haugen on third. He then reached home shortly after when a routine play to first for the third out turned into an error after the fielder lifted his foot off the bag.
Up 1-0, the Eskomos capitalized on the mistake with Cal Berglund hitting an RBI single to left field, bringing home the second and final run of the inning.
Esko added to their lead in the bottom of the third. The visitors found success again with two outs, this time thanks to Finn Furcht as he knocked a double to deep left field, scoring Ty Christensen in the process. Christensen reached earlier in the inning after being hit by a pitch before stealing his way to third.
Cale Haugen threw another scoreless inning in the bottom of the third, with both pitchers coming out of the game after just three innings each. Dakota Kruse took over for Mesabi East and, after a leadoff walk to start the fourth, settled in nicely and faced just four batters in the fourth.
The Giants, now facing off with Marcilionis, in the bottom of the fourth quickly loaded up the bases. Ty Laugen was hit by a pitch to lead things off. Kruse then hit a single to right-center just before Soular earned a trip to first after also being hit by a pitch.
Marcilionis earned the first out on the next at-bat, but Easton Sahr got the Giants on the board with an RBI double to right-center field to score two runs. Marcilionis then walked Cooper Sickel to load the bases up once more.
An out later with the bases still loaded, Marcilionis hit his third batter of the inning, putting Ethan Murray on first while bringing home the tying run for the Giants.
The game wasn’t tied for long with Esko putting up their last three in the top of the fifth. Christensen reached on an error and then stole his way to second during the next at-bat. Kruse struck out the next two, but the visitors thrived once more with two outs to their name. Furcht bopped a single to left field to score one run. Sam Haugen immediately followed that up with a two-run homer over the left field fence that put his squad up 6-3.
Neither team was able to threaten a score during the final two and a half innings as the Giants fell 6-3. Kruse pitched through the sixth inning and finished with three runs on two hits and a walk. Brayden Leffel pitched the final inning for Mesabi East, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Aside from the costly errors, Sahr said after the game that there were plenty of positives to look at, most notably the Giants pitching.
“I think we have a little bit of depth this year. Our pitchers pitched well today and so did Eskos. The biggest positive for us would be how our arms look after just a couple of weeks.
“I thought we did a good job taking cuts when we should. We weren’t taking any bad swings with less than two strikes. The defense was good outside of those errors so hopefully we can clean that up.”
Surrounded by piles of snow, Sahr said it was nice to play a game earlier than most teams in the area.
“It’s an advantage to have the facilities we have. When I coached the team before back on Dahlin Field, there were some years we couldn’t play at our place until May. We had the worst field and now have this nice complex so it’s nice to get out there and get the kids playing early for sure.”
Weather permitting, Mesabi East will play host to Rock Ridge on Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
