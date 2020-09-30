AURORA — A tight meet filled with close races ultimately went the way of the visiting team as the Grand Rapids girls swim team came out on top over Mesabi East Tuesday, 103.5-82.5.
The Giants picked up wins in five events in their home pool, beginning with Emma Williams in the 200 individual medley, the first of two wins for her on the night. Williams had close competition from the Thunderhawks’ Sophie Verke but her time of 2:25.71 was enough to get her the win.
Williams followed that win up later in the evening with one in the 100 backstroke. Vying for the top spot with Verke yet again, Williams touched the wall first with a time of 1:01.76, beating out Verke by more than two seconds (1:04.04).
In the diving portion of the meet, the Giants’ Kailey Fossell continued to impress with a victory in the 1 meter diving event. Fossell finished the meet with 368.65 points, ahead of Grand Rapids’ Addie Albrecht, who finished second with 333.15.
In the 500 freestyle, Mesabi East’s Adeline Butzke was next to pick up a victory for her squad, stopping the clock at 6:10.74. Teammate Emily Blake finished just behind her in second with a time of 6:12.56.
The Giants last win of the evening came from Kylie Meyer in the 100 breaststroke. Meyer put down a time of 1:12.77 to defeat Grand Rapids’ Hannah Rauzi by a little more than one second (1:14.09).
The Thunderhawks, however, swept all three relays and finished first in the rest of the individual events to earn the win against the Giants. The Giants will be back in the pool today when they take on Duluth East in Duluth.
Grand Rapids 103.5, Mesabi East 82.5
200 medley relay: Grand Rapids A, 1:58.02; 2, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:58.14; 3, Mesabi East B (Siiri Hakala, Ashley Fossell, Rhys Ceglar, Aubree Skelton), 2:15.28.
200 freestyle: 1, Elsa Viren, GR, 2:07.19; 2, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:13.87; 3, Sheets, ME, 2:15.63.
200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:25.71; 2, Sophia Verke, GR, 2:26.34; 3, L. Skelton, ME, 2:29.87.
50 freestyle: 1, Viren, GR, 26.54; 2, Meyer, ME, 27.06; 3, Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 27.25.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 368.65; 2, Addie Albrecht, GR, 333.15; 3, Jaci Fothergill, GR, 303.25.
100 butterfly: 1, Kruger-Barth, GR, 1:07.92; 2, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:09.18; 3, Chloe Peterson, GR, 1:11.02.
100 freestyle: 1, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.27; 2, L. Skelton, ME, 58.56; 3, Sheets, ME, 58.81.
500 freestyle: 1, Butzke, ME, 6:10.74; 2, Emily Blake, ME, 6:12.56; 3, Lissa Wyland, GR, 6:23.24.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:47.65; 2, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Lehmkuhl), 1:52.39; 3, Grand Rapids B (1:53.96).
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:01.76; 2, Verke, GR, 1:04.04; 3, Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:07.19.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:12.77; 2, Rauzi, GR, 1:14.09; 3, Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:17.28.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 3:56.02; 2, Mesabi East A (L. Skelton, Lehmkuhl, Williams, Sheets), 3:56.34; 3, Grand Rapids B, 4:19.31.
