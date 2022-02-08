BIWABIK — The Mesabi East Area Nordic ski team will look to see if their hard work this season has paid off as they head to their own backyard today for the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge.
Giants head coach Araina Boyd said that her first year at the helm of the program has been an exciting one with her skiers prepared to put down their best performances of the season.
“I think everyone is looking forward to having a good race,” Boyd said Tuesday. “Across the board, everyone looks ready to do their best. Of course, we have some kids that want to make it to state but overall, we’re just really proud of the kids and what they’ve done this year. They’ve gone above and beyond with all the changes that the program has gone through this season.”
While Mesabi East Area is familiar with the trails at Giants Ridge, just having that home-course advantage isn’t enough to guarantee success.
“With Nordic skiing, you can race the same course and it’s a different experience every time depending on the weather and the course conditions. You have to take into account those different variables and come up with the right plan. The best thing for the kids is to be flexible and react as best you can to the course as you race it.”
Boyd expects the warmer temperatures throughout the area to make for a faster course as the Giants compete in sprint relays, as well as the typical freestyle and classic races. On the boys side, Connor Matschiner and Carter Skelton will tackle the sprint relay, with twin sisters Kate and Liz Nelson sprinting for the girls’ side.
“We’re preparing accordingly for what we expect to be a fast course. There’s some experienced skiers in the mix, especially in our sprint relays but we also have some newer participants racing their first section meet and I think it’ll be a fun opportunity for them to tackle this new challenge.”
Overall, Boyd says the growth from the beginning of the season to now has been tremendous across the board.
“We’ve seen a lot of kids just step up and become great leaders this season. Nordic skiers have to be pretty gritty in general and I think this group has proved that they are. Everyone is learning off of each other and you can tell the bonds formed this year are very strong. There’s such a wide variety of skill levels and experience in Nordic skiing and seeing all the kids come together to support each other is probably the best part of this whole thing.”
For the seniors competing in what could be their last race, Boyd says they’ll have to put down something they can be proud of.
“We want all of our kids to have a race they can be proud of but the seniors especially. We’re going to miss each and every one of them and we want them to go out on a high note after being such positive influences for us all year long. We want them to be satisfied with their efforts because they’ve put in so much time for this team and it’s something they should be proud of.”
—
The schedule for tomorrow’s championships is as follows:
10 a.m. Boys’ classic race
10:45 a.m. Girls’ classic race
12 p.m. Boys’ sprint qualifying race 1
12:20 p.m. Boys’ sprint qualifying race 2
12:40 p.m. Girls’ sprint qualifying race 1
1 p.m. Girls’ sprint qualifying race 2
1:30 p.m. Boys’ sprint finals
2 p.m. Girls’ sprint finals
2:45 p.m. Boys’ 5K freestyle
3:30 p.m. Girls 5K freestyle
