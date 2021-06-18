ST. MICHAEL — Area runners gave it their all one final time on Friday, competing at the Class A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet with the goal of coming home with some hardware.
Two Mesabi East relay teams did just that at St. Michael-Albertville High School, with both the Giants 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams coming away with seventh place finishes on the day.
The Iron Range contingent was bolstered by 11th place finishes from Rock Ridge’s Ava Fink in the 200 meter dash as well as from the Mesabi East 4x800 meter relay team. Finishing in 13th in the 100 meter dash was Mesabi East’s Elli Theel while Rock Ridge’s Elli Jankila took 16th in the triple jump.
Running for Mountain Iron-Buhl were sisters Liz and Kate Nelson. Liz Nelson competed Thursday evening in the 3200 meter run where she finished in 16th place with a time of 12:22.87. Kate Nelson ran in the 1600 meter run on Friday where she finished 15th with a time of 5:40.35.
Taking seventh in their event, the Mesabi East 4x100 team consisting of Theel, Kailey Fossell, Hannah Hannuksela and Kora Forsline set a new school record with their time of 51.13. Mesabi East co-head coach Steve Ekman said the relay team has been chasing that mark all season long and had their best race ever when it mattered most.
“We’ve been trying to get that all year,” Ekman said. “We were .05 seconds off of it at sections so the girls knew they could do it today if they had a good race. Overall they ran the race very well. The handoffs were great and they just went out and did it. It was great.”
Co-head coach Kari Hunt said it was the first time a Giants 4x100 team had medaled at state since the pair of coaches took over the program, citing their new facilities back home as a big reason for the breakthrough.
“It’s nice to finally break into that race,” Hunt said. “It’s such a fast race and, for us, not having a track of our own for so many years made things difficult. It was hard to practice that race and work on handoffs in the right conditions. Now we can work on these things and fine tune things perfectly.”
The pair said the 4x200 meter team of Hannuksela, Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau and Kiarra Moehlenbrock also had a solid day to pick up their seventh place medal, finishing with a time of 1:47.63. Starting in lane nine, Ekman noted the intricacies of the track and how the team pushed through and rose above their seed.
“Lane nine on this track is almost completely around the first corner,” Ekman said. “It looks very weird because you’re nearly 100 meters ahead of the person in lane one. It’s easy to get things mixed up watching it. But the girls ran great. Coming in seeded ninth and improving on that was great for us.”
The Rock Ridge Wolverines were led on the girls side by junior Ava Fink. Fink finished in 11th place with a time of 27.39, matching her seed placement. After the meet, Fink said it was a good first experience down at state.
“This being my first year down here, I was very pleased with how I did,” said the junior. “I thought it was a really fun time. With where I was seeded, I didn’t know what to expect so I’m happy that I was able to end up where I did.”
Rock Ridge co-head coach Deanna Kerzie said Fink ran a strong race and competed well with the best in the state.
“She came in seeded 11th and held onto that which is always good,” Kerzie said. “Other girls can sneak past you in that range but she held it down. She ran a nice race and had a really good start and that helped carry her through.”
Fink says making it to state as a junior has given her a taste of what’s possible in her senior season.
“This helps me know what there is down here. I didn’t know what it was like down here before this year so the experience is really great. I enjoyed it a lot and it makes me want to come back next season.”
Also taking 11th was the Mesabi East 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Aaliyah Sahr, Olivia Forsline, Lydia Skelton and Aubree Skelton with a time of 10:19.32. While not their best run according to their coaches, the Giants moved up two places and battled some tough conditions to make everything work.
“I think it was a hard run for all the teams in that race,” Ekman said. “Starting at 3:30 in the afternoon with really hot weather and no breeze makes it tough on everybody. I’ve said before it’s a tough year to train distance runners so while a lot of teams have good 600 meter runners, 800 meters was tough for a lot of teams. The season was so different and 800 meters is one of the distances that you can see really had it difficult this year.”
In the 100 meter dash, Mesabi East’s Elli Theel set a new PR and finished in 13th with a time of 12.99. Ekman says Theel gained valuable experience competing at state for the first time as an individual.
“I think running in the open 100 really strengthens her a lot,” Ekman said. “That can build a lot of confidence and she can carry that into next year in the 100 and in the 4x100”
Hunt agreed, noting that Theel’s analytical approach to the sport puts her on the right path.
“She’s very aware of her opponents and who they are. She studies the times and she asks a lot of questions. She wants to know where she’s at compared to everyone else and she uses that to push herself.”
Rock Ridge’s Elli Jankila finished the triple jump in 16th with a mark of 32 feet, 10.75 inches, one placement above her initial seeding of 17th. Close to breaking a personal best, Kerzie says it was a good day for Jankila as she closed out her high school career.
“She moved up a spot so she was very happy with that,” Kerzie said. “There’s a lot of good triple jumpers out there so overall she’s very happy with how she did. She was about six inches short of a personal best so it was a solid day.”
Jankila said she accomplished at least one goal of her own by moving up a spot and said the entire experience at state was well worth it.
“I was happy overall,” Jankila said. “I didn’t get my personal best but my goal was to move up at least one place and I did.
“Coming down here was just a very cool experience and doing it together as Rock Ridge with kids from both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia made it a lot more fun. I think the season was so much better because we were combined.”
Fink agreed, saying the experience was a special one for a new program.
“I’ve loved everything about this season since we combined. There was a lot of nervousness coming together but I’m really happy with how it all turned out. This is one of the most fun teams I’ve been on.”
