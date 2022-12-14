INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving team started their season off on a high note, dunking International Falls 99-63 in their first meet of the season.
Carter Steele, Cole Layman and Mason Williams led the way for the giants with each picking up a pair of individual event wins.
Steele earned his first win in the 200 freestyle relay, touching first with a time of 2:04.09. He later went on to win the 100 freestyle, cruising to a win with a time of 55.79.
Layman’s first win of the night came in the 200 individual medley where the young swimmer won with a time of 2:17.53, more than 20 seconds faster than his closest competitor. Later, Layman took first in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall at 1:02.41.
Mason Williams finished on top in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.31. Near the end of the meet, he edged out International Falls’ Josh Wherley in the 100 breaststroke, winning with a time of 1:15.16.
Mesabi East also earned two other individual wins with Aiden Johnson in diving (153.30) and Alex Leete in the 500 freestyle (5:49.96).
In the relays, Mesabi East came out on top in the 200 medley relay with Zade Baker, Williams, Layman and Isak Schroeder winning with a time of 1:56.01. Schroeder, Williams, Baker and Steele then took first in the 200 freestyle relay, stopping their time at 1:41.51. The Giants closed out the meet with Layman, Leete, Schroeder and Steele touching first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.43).
Mesabi East returns to International Falls on Saturday to take part in the Bronco Invitational.
Mesabi East 99, International Falls 63
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Zade Baker, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Isak Schroeder), 1:56.01; 2, Mesabi East B (Connor Feldt, Latham Rooda, Alex Leete, Danny Knapper), 2:10.25; 3, International Falls A, 2:20.95.
200 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 2:04.09; 2, Leete, ME, 2:05.11; 3, Bendy Scholler, IF, 2:16.06.
200 individual medley: 1, Layman, ME, 2:17.53; 2, Trygg Hemstad, IF, 2:41.40; 3, Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 2:56.01.
50 freestyle: 1, Williams, ME, 24.31; 2, Schroeder, ME, 25.08; 3, Joshua Wherley, IF, 27.01.
1 meter diving: 1, Aiden Johnson, ME, 153.30; 2, Michael Sobkowicz, IF, 151.75.
100 butterfly: 1, Layman, ME, 1:02.41; 2, Scholler, IF, 1:16.76.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 55.79; 2, Hemstad, IF, 1:00.27; 3, Knapper, ME, 1:02.87.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 5:49.96; 2, Feldt, ME, 6:28.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Schroeder, Williams, Baker, Steele), 1:41.51; 2, International Falls A, 1:47.85; 3, International Falls B, 2:07.97.
100 backstroke: 1, Sobkowicz, IF, 41.91; 2, William Ginter, IF, 1:19.46; 3, Jakob Wise, IF, 1:41.01.
100 breaststroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:15.16; 2, Wherley, IF, 1:15.82; 3, Sig Ginter, IF, 1:27.73.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Layman, Leete, Schroeder, Steele0, 3:51.43; 2, International Falls A, 4:24.02; 3, Mesabi East B (Knapper, Baker, Lochlan Rooda, Feldt), 4:51.27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.