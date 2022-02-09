AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving team edged out a win over International Falls on Tuesday, 98-79.
Carter Steele picked up two individual wins to lead the Giants with Mesabi East taking nine of 12 events on the night to get the win.
Steele’s first win came in the 200 freestyle with the sophomore stopping his time first at 1:57.71. He later went on to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.84 with teammate Logan Schroeder just behind him at 56.98.
Isak Schroeder was a winner for the Giants, taking home first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.47. Freshman Alex Leete was next to win individually, touching the wall first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:54.34.
Senior Logan Schroeder also earned a victory, winning the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.37. Teammate Zade Baker was second with a tme of 1:07.39. Mesabi East’s last individual win came from Mason Williams with Williams touching first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.09.
Mesabi East also finished on top in all three relays with Logan Schroeder, Williams, Baker and Isak Schroeder starting the meet off with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:53.94). In the 200 freestyle relay, Steele, Layman, Williams and Isak Schroeder finished first with a time of 1:37.74. Finally in the 400 freestyle relay, Steele, Layman, Isak and Logan Schroeder, came away with a win, stopping their clock at 3:44.74.
Will Serrano was a double winner for the Broncos with the senior winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:09.65 before going on to win the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.38.
Adrion Mannausau won the 1 meter diving competition for International Falls with a score of 392.30.
Layman finished with two second place finishes for Mesabi East, first in the 200 IM (2:19.69) and then in the 100 butterfly (1:01.95).
Mesabi East will be back in the pool on Saturday when they host the Taconite Invitational.
Mesabi East 98, International Falls 79
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Zade Baker, Isak Schroeder), 1:53.94; 2, International Falls A, 2:23.63; 3, International Falls B, 2:32.52.
200 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 1:57.71; 2, Colton Hollis, IF, 2:06.63; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:12.02.
200 individual medley: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 2:09.65; 2, Cole Layman, ME, 2:19.69; 3, Baker, ME, 2:34.37.
50 freestyle: 1, I. Schroeder, ME, 24.47; 2, Joshua Wherley, IF, 28.28; 3, William Ginter, IF, 31.27.
1 meter diving: 1, Arion Mannausau, IF, 392.30; 2, Michael Sobkowicz, IF, 111.80; 3, Nichols Shultz, IF, 101.65.
100 butterfly: 1, Serrano, IF, 56.38; 2, Layman, ME, 1:01.95; 3, Hollis, IF, 1:05.57.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 56.84; 2, L. Schroeder, ME, 56.98; 3, Trygg Hemstad, IF, 59.81.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 5:54.34; 2, Brendyn Scholler, IF, 6:44.66; 3, Connor Feldt, ME, 6:47.12.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Williams, I. Schroeder), 1:37.74; 2, International Falls A, 1:46.27; 3, Mesabi East B (Danny Knapper, Gavyn Ray, Colt Long, Leete), 2:02.04.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 59.37; 2, Baker, ME, 1:07.39; 3, Mannausau, IF, 1:08.34.
100 breaststroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:14.09; 2, Wherley, IF, 1:18.09; 3, Hemstad, IF, 1:18.17.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, I. Schroeder, L. Schroeder), 3:44.74; 2, International Falls A, 3:56.64; 3, International Falls B, 4:46.25.
