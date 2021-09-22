Giants dunk Broncos, 100-73

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Mesabi East swim team raced its way to seven event wins Tuesday night as they cruised past International Falls 100-73 on the road.
The Giants were led by individual wins from Emma Williams, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets, Siiri Hakala and Adeline Butzke. Mesabi East also earned wins in two of three relays to help their team score.
Williams picked up her win in the 200 individual medley, stoppin the clock at 2:29.15, 169 seconds ahead of teammate Izzy DePew in second. In the 50 freestyle, Skelton had a clear win with a time of 28.37, beating out the Broncos’ Elizabeth Jantzen (30.01).
In the 100 freestyle, Sheets put down the fastest time, stopping the clock at 59.56 to win for the Giants. She beat out International Falls’ Jillian Bilben for the top spot (1:02.53).
Hakala was next to earn a win, this time coming out on top of the 500 freestyle. Hakala touched the wall at 6:36.06 to beat out Jantzen for the W (6:49.67). Finally, Butzke picked up a win for the Giants in the 100 backstroke, stopping the clock at 1:16.25. The Giants also took second in the event with McKenzie Pokorny coming in just behind her teammate at 1:18.80.
In the 200 medley relay, Mesabi East picked up a win with the quartet of Williams, Kylie Meyer, Skelton and Shhets) recording a time of 2:01.25. The relay team of Hakala, Emily Blake, Ashley Fossell and Kerbie Olmstead earned second for the Giants as well, touching at 2:14.01.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Meyer, Williams, Skelton and Sheets teamed up again to earn another victory. Recording a time of 1:52.90, the Mesabi East foursome beat out the home team’s A relay with their own time of 1:55.36.
Mesabi East had a few other second place finishes on the day with Butzke taking silver in the 200 freestyle (2:15.74), Skelton finishing runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:13.36) and DeP{ew taking second in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.27). In diving, Jaezreel Johnson was second with a score of 100.20.
Mesabi East is off until Tuesday, when they travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks.
Mesabi East 100, International Falls 73
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:01.25; 2, Mesabi East B (Siiri Hakala, Emily Blake, Ashley Fossell, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:14.01; 3, International Falls A, 2:14.92.
200 freestyle: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 2:15.74; 2, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:16.77; 3, Rhys Ceglar, ME, 2:25.11.
200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:29.15; 2, Izzy DePew, ME, 2:45.44; 3, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 2:48.82.
50 freestyle: 1, Skelton, ME, 28.37; 2, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 30.01; 3, Mary Versteeg, IF, 30.88.
1 meter diving: 1, Alina Hartzler, IF, 144.35; 2, Jaezreel Johnson, ME, 100.20.
100 butterfly: 1, Pelland, IF, 1:08.25; 2, Skelton, ME, 1:13.36; 3, Fossil, ME, 1:16.81.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 59.56; 2, Jillian Bilben, IF, 1:02.53; 3, Ceglar, ME, 1:04.83.
500 freestyle: 1, Hakala, ME, 6:36.06; 2, Jantzen, IF, 6:49.67; 3, Olmstead, 6:50.00.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Williams, Skelton, Sheets), 1:52.90; 2, International Falls, 1:55.36; 3, Mesabi East B (Fossell, DePew, McKenzie Pokorny, Adeline Butzke), 1:59.56.
100 backstroke: 1, Butzke, ME, 1:16.25; 2, Pokorny, ME, 1:18.80; 3, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:19.14.
100 breaststroke: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:23.73; 2, DePew, ME, 1:25.27; 3, Fossil, ME, 1:28.27.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:14.03; 2, International Falls B, 4:55.04.
