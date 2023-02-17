AURORA — Two area swim teams closed out the regular season on Thursday against one another with Mesabi East cruising past Chisholm 85-51.
The Giants won eight of 11 events scored on the night with Alex Leete leading the way with a pair of wins.
Leet’s first win came in the 200 freestyle, cruising to a win with a time of 2:04.03. Later, Leete picked up his second victory on the evening, taking the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.04.
The Giants stayed hot early on with Carter Steele, Zade Baker, Cole Layman and Isak Schroeder winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.57 to kick off the meet.
After Leete’s first win, Layman took a win of his own, cruising to victory in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.57.
Mason Williams added to the win column in the 50 freestyle (23.71) and Aiden Johnson kept things moving in diving, putting up a score of 173.85 for the Giants.
After Leete’s second win, Steele had the next W for Mesabi East, taking first in the 100 freestyle with a mark of 52.49.
In the 500 freestyle, Chisholm got six points from Verant with his time of 7:21.22. The ‘Streaks followed that up with Connor Massucci, Pace Yukich, Samuel Zancauske and Calvin Wangensteen winning the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:57.59.
Chisholm grabbed their last win in the 100 breaststroke with Brent Dragony putting up a time of 1:27.76.
The Giants closed out the meet with Layman, Danny Knapper, Connor Feldt and Williams winning the 400 freestyle, stopping their clock at 3:54.77.
Both teams are off until the Section 6A meet with prelims set for Thursday in Hibbing. Finals are set for Saturday.
