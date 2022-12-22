AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball earned their first win of the season Thursday night, breaking away in the second half in a 65-49 decision over International Falls.
Up by just three at the half, 33-30, Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said his team still had more to give after what he called a sloppy first half.
“We kind of had a loud halftime,” Skelton said. “We weren’t taking care of the ball. I told them — not trying to take anything away from International Falls — this is a game where we can beat ourselves. Every game up until tonight we were playing teams that were considerably better than us. You have to work your ass off to beat them. Tonight was an opportunity for us to put some things together and I think our guys figured that out in the first second half.”
The Giants were led by a pair of six-foot-five sophomores in Hayden Sampson and Cooper Sickel. With both finishing with double-doubles in points and rebounds, the Giants' game plan of letting their bigs control their fate ended up paying off.
Sampson was fouled on his first shot attempt of the game, making one of two to get Mesabi East on the board. Next trip down, Sickel went up for a layup, was fouled, and sank the shot before adding a free throw to make it 4-0.
Mesabi East kept their early run going with a bucket from Dakota Jerde, but the Broncos got involved when Landin Budris hit a hook shot to get his team going. Charlee Greenlee was fouled while shooting on two straight International Falls possessions, sinking three of four at the line to make it a 6-5 game.
But the first dominant stretch of the night from Sampson helped Mesabi East out, with the big man scoring six straight points — two buckets in the paint and two free throws — to force a timeout from the Broncos.
Budris then responded in kind with three straight baskets of his own, two of which came through heavy traffic in the paint. The two teams traded buckets for some time with Sickel and Sampson pulling in the boards and putting them back up. The Giants Colin Anderson then stopped the alternating scoring, putting one in on the drive to put Mesabi East up 20-17.
It was then Cameron Jones who started heating up for the Giants, Jones sank a pair of free throws, knocked down a three and then pulled up for a short jumper to put Mesabi East up by five, 29-24.
Budris helped close the gap slightly near the end of the half, but one last bucket from Anderson gave the Giants a three-point lead at the break.
“We were sloppy,” Skelton added about the first half. “[International Falls] brought some pressure that we didn’t expect and kind of forced us out of some stuff. I was looking to see if we could make those adjustments in the second half and play the type of ball that could win us the game.”
Mesabi East started the second half hot, getting three straight buckets from Sampson, Jones and Jerde to kick things off. The Broncos grabbed five back with a bucket from Budris and a three-point play from Hendrix Torgersen, but Sampson and Anderson responded, putting the Giants lead at eight, 43-35.
Mesabi East extended their lead from three, going up by 10 on a Sickel free throw and later up by 15 on a Jones made free throw. Sampson made the Broncos’ problems worse, grabbing an offensive rebound off a missed singleton, putting it up for two more, 62-45.
Easily closing out the game from there, the horn rang with the Giants earning their first win of the year, 65-49. Getting the first one out of the way, Skelton said it’s a building block for his team.
“It’s nice to get a win and it’s nice for our guys to feel that for themselves. It’s a much better feeling than the previous five games. Hopefully we can build on this.”
On the spark his team saw offensively and defensively in the second half, the second-year head coach said he saw marked change after the halftime break.
“We slowed things down. We made sure we controlled the ball before we made our passes and we saw things through. We’re young and young kids are going to rush things. Either they dribble the ball way too much or they try and pass it as soon as they get it. Tonight in the second half, we were paying more attention to what was going on around us when we had the ball.
“It’s something that comes with time and experience. Our bigs are learning where their shooters should be and our shooters are learning that they have to be ready for that kickout if they get the ball. We improved on a lot of things I think and that’s one of the joys of having a young team.”
Sampson led the way for the Giants with 22 points over 33 minutes of play, not getting his first break until three minutes remained in the contest. The only returning starter from a year ago, Skelton said the sophomore is someone his team can lean on.
“He’s playing a lot of minutes and he did that for us last year, starting varsity and playing the first half of JV games. He has that kind of toughness to him that you get out of a football player. We can turn to him as our returning starter.
“I put a lot of pressure on him. I think I push him pretty hard but he responds to it well.”
Overall, Skelton was pleased with his bigs as a whole, with Sickel picking up 13 points and plenty of boards as well.
“We knew coming in we had to have a big night inside. With a couple of six-foot-five kids, that has to be your formula. We didn’t shoot the best and we missed some easy shots, but it helps when you have big guys like we do that can grab a rebound and put it right back up. Sometimes it’s ugly, but it’s effective.”
Even through the losses, Skelton saw his team was headed in a positive direction. Now with a win, the chance for better growth has only increased.
“We just had really good energy tonight starting in the JV game. That carried over to the varsity game and our bench was into it all night. It’s nice to be a team that builds each other up even through the losses. There’s no finger pointing or head hanging. We know we’re going to play teams that are better than us so it’s up to us to learn and get better.”
Mesabi East will be in action next week at the Cloquet holiday tournament.
IF 30 19 — 49
ME 33 32 — 65
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 12, Hendrix Torgersen 5, Landin Budris 18, Carter Line 8, Michael Emanuel-Roche 4, Lucas Hollis 2; Three pointers: Greenlee 1, Line 2; Free throws: 4-10; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Budris.
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 5, Cameron Jones 10, Easton Sahr 3, Colin Anderson 8, Dakota Jerde 4, Cooper Sickel 13, Hayden Sampson 22; Three pointers: Jones 1, Sahr 1; Free throws: 13-25.
Northland 77,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 58
REMER — Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Asher Zubich eclipsed 3,000 career points Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Rangers dropped a 77-58 contest on the road to Northland.
MI-B played from behind the whole way through in the loss, trailing 40-18 at halftime to the Eagles.
Zubich led the Rangers with 22 points on his milestone night. Nik Jesch added 13 and Josh Holmes had 11.
Alec Wake paced Northland with 26 points including six made threes. Aiden Carlson had 19 and four made threes. Nolan Carlson chipped in with 13.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-3) will return to action next week at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud.
MIB 18 40 — 58
NHS 40 37 — 77
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 2, TJ DuChamp 2, Asher Zubich 22, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 1, Josh Holmes 11, Nik Jesch 13, Chris King 2, MiCaden Clines 3; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Holmes 3, Jesch 1, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Northland: Anthony Robinson 2, Nolan Carlson 13, Dylan Schwarz 2, Aiden Carlson 19, Alec Wake 26, Liam Wake 9, Jace Jackson 6; Three pointers: N. Carlson 2, A. Carlson 4, A. Wake 6, L. Wake 1; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge 65,
Proctor 18
EVELETH — Twelve players found themselves in the scorebook by night’s end as Rock Ridge rolled past Proctor 65-18 Thursday night.
Carter Mavec led the balanced Wolverine scoring attack with 14 points. Indi Romero added nine points while Griffin Krmpotich and Noah Mitchell finished with eight apiece.
Nate Maahs and Wesley Thiry paced the Rails with six points apiece.
Rock Ridge (7-1) will travel to Hibbing on Tuesday.
PHS 10 8 — 18
RR 44 21 — 65
Proctor: Josh Synott 2, Wesley Thiry 6, Sam Nylund 2, Ben Jauhola 2, Nate Maahs 6; Three pointers: Thiry 2, Maahs 1; Free throws 1-8; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 9, Carter Mavec 14, Casey Aune 2, Griffin Krmpotich 8, Zane Lokken 4, Aaron Spry 2, Max Williams 4, Noah Mitchell 8, Jaden Lang 2, Grant Hansen 6, Jalen Miskowitz 3, AJ Roen 3; Three pointers: Romero 1, Mavec 1, Hansen 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Ridge 64,
Moose Lake/Willow River 15
MOOSE LAKE — Anna Westby poured in 19 points Thursday night as the Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team had little issue overall in a 64-15 win over Moose Lake/Willow River.
Westby led all scorers in the win with Lexi Lamppa finishing the night also in double figures at 10 points. Maija Lamppa tallied eight and Aleksia Tollefson chipped in with seven.
Rock Ridge (7-2) will take part in the Cloquet holiday tournament next week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.