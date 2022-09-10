AURORA — Three swimmers raced their way to a pair of first place finishes on Thursday as the Mesabi East girls’ swimming team defended their home pool with a 93-61 win over Northeast Range/Ely.
The Giants grabbed two wins each from Adriana Sheets and Kyra Skelton to lead the way while the Nighthawks were paced by Lily Tedrick with a pair of wins of her own.
Sheets came away the winner in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.49 as well as in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.67. Skelton came away on top in the 50 freestyle, winning with a time of 27.62 before later taking the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.50.
For the Nighthawks, Tedrick picked up her first win in the 200 individual medley (2:33.58) before going on to win the 100 breaststroke with a mark of 1:17.50.
Mesabi East also saw wins on Thursday from Jaezreel Johnson in diving (155.15) and Emily Blake in the 500 freestyle (6:36.66). As a team, the Giants quartet of Sheets, May Layman, Kyra Skelton and Aubree Skelton won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.37.
Northeast Range/Ely saw their other individual win come via Kelly Thompson, who won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:23.08. In the relays, the Nighthawks won twice with Morgan McClellend, Tedrick, Anna Larson and Thompson taking the 200 medley relay (2:11.35) before Esther Anderson, Cedar Ohlhauser, Emilia Swensnon and Via DeBeltz won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:52.78.
Both teams will be on the road this upcoming Tuesday with Mesabi East traveling to Two Harbors and Northeast Range/Ely heading to Rock Ridge.
Mesabi East 93, Northeast Range/Ely 61
200 medley relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Morgan McClelland, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson), 2:11.35; 2, Mesabi East A (Kiera Saumer, Mae Layman, Ashley Fossell, Lily Larson), 2:11.66; 3, Mesabi East B (McKenzie Pokorny, Cameron Mattson, Kerbie Olmstead, Ella Larson), 2:20.06.
