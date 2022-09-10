AURORA — Three swimmers raced their way to a pair of first place finishes on Thursday as the Mesabi East girls’ swimming team defended their home pool with a 93-61 win over Northeast Range/Ely.

The Giants grabbed two wins each from Adriana Sheets and Kyra Skelton to lead the way while the Nighthawks were paced by Lily Tedrick with a pair of wins of her own.

