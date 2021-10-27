Giants cruise vs. Broncos

AURORA — The Mesabi East swimming and diving team picked up nine event wins Tuesday night as they cruised past International Falls 103-73.

Kylie Meyer was a double winner for the Giants, taking first in both the 50 freestyle (26.71) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.38).

Gabby Saice was the winner in diving (143.30), Adeline Butzke won the 200 free (2:16.91) and Siiri Hakala took gold in the 200 IM (2:39.19). Kyra Skelton was the winner in the 100 freestyle (1:03.08), Emily Blake won the 500 free (6:08.96) and Emma Williams touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.04).

Mesabi East will be back in action today when they host the Pumpkin Quad at the Mesabi East pool.

Mesabi East 103, International Falls 73

1 meter diving: 1, Gabby Saice, ME, 143.30; 2, Jaezreel Johnson, ME, 128.65; 3, Kieren Ford, IF, 115.50.

200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 1:58.84; 2, Mesabi East B (Siiri Hakala, Izzy Depew, Ashley Fossell, McKenzie Pokorny), 2:08.87; 3, International Falls A, 2:12.79.

200 freestyle: 1, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:16.91; 2, Rhys Ceglar, ME, 2:18.54; 3, Kerbie Olmstead, ME, 2:32.03.

200 individual medley: 1, Hakala, ME, 2:39.19; 2, Depew, ME, 2:41.05; 3, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 2:46.24.

50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 26.71; 2, Jillian Bilben, IF, 27.21; 3, Aubree Skelton, ME, 28.13.

100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:06.02; 2, Williams, ME, 1:06.61; 3, Fossil, ME, 1:15.91.

100 freestyle: 1, K. Skelton, ME, 1:03.08; 2, A. Skelton, 1:03.19; 3, Sylvia Valenzuela, IF, 1:05.56.

500 freestyle: 1, Emily Blake, ME, 6:08.96; 2, Cameron Mattson, ME, 6:55.34; 3, Annabella Basemann, ME, 7:05.53.

200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 1:54.26; 2, International Falls B, 2:06.52.

100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:04.04; 2, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:17.41; 3, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 1:19.90.

100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:13.38; 2, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:22.57; 3, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:26.31.

400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:17.38; 2, International Falls B, 4:56.21.

