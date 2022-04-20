AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team put bat to ball Tuesday afternoon on their way to 15-0 win over Hill City/Northland in five innings.
While the bats were flying, the pitching was just as strong, with two Giants pitchers combining for the five-inning no-hitter.
At the plate, Ty Laugen led the way going 2-3 with a home run and three runs scored. Breyden Leffel and Dakota Kruse added a pair of hits each. As a team, Mesabi East finished with 11 hits.
Not settling for hitting well, Laugen also came through on the mound, getting the win after going three innings of no hit ball. He surrendered no hits on three walks and struck out seven. Henry Depew came in to pitch the final two innings, giving up no hits and three walks while striking out three more.
On his team’s win, Mesabi East head coach Chad Sahr said it was a solid effort all around.
“The guys were swinging the bats well today,” Sahr said. “The pitching was good. We gave up no hits but it was a little more walks than I hoped we’d give up.”
Taking advantage of their turf field, Sahr said it’s a decent start for his team with five games already under their belts.
“Our grounds crew has been working really hard to make sure our place is playable. It’s nice to get the games in when we can. That’s five already for us.”
