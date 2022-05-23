HOYT LAKES — East Range Conference girls’ golfers closed out their conference season on Monday at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.
Dominating as they have all season long, the Giants of Mesabi East picked up another team win, firing a 194 to win by 20 strokes.
North Woods finished second (214), Rock Ridge was third (221), Northeast Range/Ely fourth (238) and Hibbing fifth (241).
International Falls’ Kelby Anderson took home individual medalist honors after firing a 43 to defeat Mesabi East’s Maggie Lamppa and North Woods’ Tori Olson by one stroke.
Mesabi East’s team score was aided by Sam Doherty in a tie for fourth (48), Izzy Depew in sixth (49) and Gianna Lay in ninth (53).
North Woods’ Morgan Burnett finished seventh (52), while Madison Dantes and Haley Bogdan tied for 17th (59).
Rock Ridge was led by Hailey Tarr in seventh (52), Emma Berg in 10th (54), Azalea Ray in 11th (55) and Mylee Young in 19th (60).
The Nighthawks were paced by Danica Sundblad in 11th (55), Abby Koivisto and Carena DeBeltz in a tie for 14th (56) and Cylvia DeBeltz in 30th (71).
Kate Toewe led the Bluejackets contingent in 16th (57), Allison Trullinger was 19th (60), Lucy Grzybowski 22nd (61) and Alexa Bougalis 25th (63).
Final ERC results as well as all-conference awards can be found in Wednesday’s Mesabi Tribune.
Area girls golfers will be back on the course on Wednesday with North Woods and Northeast Range/Ely competing in the Section 7A Meet in Virginia while the 7AA teams will be in International Falls for an invite.
