AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team put it all together on Thursday night and coasted to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-16) win over visiting Virginia.
“Everything we have been really working on in practice really stood out tonight,” Giants coach Sara Baribeau said. “Especially our offensive attack. It was so well rounded tonight.”
The Blue Devils had an early 4-2 lead in game one after an Ashley Dahl ace serve. The Giants knotted up the game quickly at five on a kill from Maija Hill. They then went on a four point streak to grab a 9-5 lead.
Mesabi East continued to put pressure on the Blue Devils at the net with Lindsey Baribeau putting in some work. She threw down kills and came up with big blocks to increase her squad’s lead.
Mesabi East continued to find ways to score and increased their lead as the Devils could get no closer than five, 19-14.
A Baribeau kill later made it 23-15 with a Hill ace serve bringing the Giants just one point from the first set. A Blue Devil error let things slip away for Virginia as the game came to an end.
“We are a much better team than we showed out there,” Virginia coach Jenessa Greenly said. “They are a very good team. We didn’t play well and they took advantage of it.”
Game two was all Mesabi East. A Rian Aune ace put Virginia up 1-0 after the first point but the Giants played their game well after that.
Baribeau’s jump serve gave the Devils plenty of problems as she rattled off four aces during a seven-point run that put Mesabi East up 12-3.
Virginia failed to get back in the game as Baribeau’s dominance continued with another pair of kills. A block from Baribeau and Kora Forsline at the net gave Mesabi East set point up 24-10. Allie Lamppa ended things for Mesabi East winning a tip point at the net, 25-10..
The Giants continued to pour it on in the third game. They raced out to a quick 8-2 lead after a Forsline kill.
The teams then traded points until Hill picked up an Ace to make it 13-8. Virginia wasn’t able to fend off the Giants attack throughout the third and one final tip point from Hill gave the match to Mesabi East, 25-16.
Baribeau led the charge with seven ace serves, 13 kills, and three blocks. She finished 13-19 on kill attempts. Forsline added nine kills while Hill and Isabella Ruotsalainen each tossed in six.
“Bella (Ruotsalainen) has been really working hard and it showed out there tonight,” Baribeau said. “All the good stuff we did tonight, we have to keep it going.”
The Giants will host their own tournament today, before facing Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday.
The Blue Devils were led by Maya Carlson with six Kills. Aune added 10 digs and Macy Westby had 12 Set Assists. Virginia is set to host Deer River on Tuesday.
