COLERAINE—Area Nordic skiers got their first taste of racing action this season on Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Invite held at Mt. Itasca.
It was Duluth East that dominated both the boys and girls races, but area teams fared well with the Mesabi East boys and Ely girls each taking second place in their respective fields. The Ely boys finished third while the Mesabi East girls were seventh.
The Giants’ Connor Matschiner was the highest placing local finisher on the boys’ side, taking seventh with a 5K time of 15:58.8. Five Greyhound skiers occupied the top five slots with a skier from Duluth Marshall taking sixth.
Carter Skelton finished in 11th place for Mesabi East Area with a time of 16:36.5. Cameron Stocke was 18th (17:42.2) and Ben Gornik rounded out the scoring top four for the Giants in 21sst place (18:06.8).
Other Mesabi East skiers on the course Tuesday included Hudson Pietrini in 25th (18:39.2), Noah Markfort in 26th (18:59.5) and Patrick Douglas in 31st (19:45.0).
For Ely, Dylan Durkin paced the Timberwolves contingent with a ninth place finish (16:24.4). Teammate Silas Solum was next in 12th (16:48.8). Eli Olson finished in 16th place (17:30.9) and Milo McClelland rounded out the scoring top four in 30th place (19:41.3).
In the girls’ race, Ely senior Zoe Devine earned a runner-up finish, completing the 5K course with a time of 16:45.4. Duluth East’s Lydia Kraker took home top honors individually with a time of 16:18.8.
Claire Blauch was next for the Timberwolves, finishing in 11th place with a time of 18:16.3. Ava Skustad skied to a 16th place finish, stopping her time at 19:00.2 while Sydney Durkin rounded out Ely’s top four with a time of 19:42.9.
Other Ely skiers on the course Tuesday included Kelly Thompson in 30th (20:39.9), Anna Dunn in 32nd (20:46.4), Rena Johnston in 36th (21:40.4), Anna Larson in 37th (21:51.1), Juliet Stouffer in 39th (22:23.6), Morgan McClelland in 41st (22:49.1) and Esther Anderson in 47th (25:08.5).
For Mesabi East Area, Aubrey Skelton led the way with a 17th place finish after putting down a time of 19:13.0. Liz Nelson was next for the Giants in 26th (20:18.1). Mia Stark finished in 28th (20:35.8) while Wrenna Galloway rounded out the top four in 35th (21:17.0).
Nordic skiers will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Cloquet Invite at Pine Valley.
