COLERAINE—Area Nordic skiers got their first taste of racing action this season on Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Invite held at Mt. Itasca.

It was Duluth East that dominated both the boys and girls races, but area teams fared well with the Mesabi East boys and Ely girls each taking second place in their respective fields. The Ely boys finished third while the Mesabi East girls were seventh.

