Giants boys soccer drops season opener to C-E-C

AURORA — The Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team knew they’d have an uphill climb in front of them as they opened their season against the 3-0 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks.
That climb didn’t get any easier as the game went on as the Lumberjacks scored early and often to put the game out of reach early on.
Scoring six times in the first half and three more times in the second half, CEC downed the Giants 9-0 to stay perfect and handed the home team a season-opening loss.
The Lumberjacks boasted a dozen seniors on their roster and the experience they gained already this season was on full display from the get-go.
Drake Schramm and Elijah Aultman both put forward excellent performances with each recording a hat trick, giving Mesabi East Area goalie Ryder Gerulli plenty to deal with.
Schramm opened things up with a goal 4:50 into the contest and quickly grabbed his second one at the 9:18 mark off of a free kick. The ‘Jacks made it a 3-0 game at 26:15 thanks to a goal off the corner kick courtesy of Sam Bailey.
At 33:37, Spencer Rosseau made it 4-0 with a goal shot from the top of the penalty area. The scores kept coming with Aultman scoring his first goal of the contest at the 35:49 mark and Avery Liljgren making it 6-0 with a goal at 36:37.
Following halftime, Schramm finished off his hat track with a goal just 1:20 into the final frame. Aultman grabbed his second goal of the contest at 4:35 and completed his hat trick eight minutes later at 12:50 to put the visitors up 9-0 with just under 30 minutes to play.
Gerulli stopped nearly 20 shots on net in the loss for the Giants.
Mesabi East Area will be back in action next Thursday when they host Duluth Marshall. That contest is set to start at 7 p.m.
