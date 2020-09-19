AURORA — Passing and controlling the ball proved to be big factors Saturday’s Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer shutout of visiting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 4-0.
Combined with constant hustle from the home team, the Giants dominating play from start to finish.
“They played great. The passing. They were finding each other instead of just kicking the ball right away. They were controlling it, looking to pass, and they were passing it out to players,’’ said Mesabi East head coach Sue Bennett. “We’re very happy with the way they played today.’’
The Giants got on the board just six minutes into the game on an own goal by the Wolves at 33:57.
Mesabi East continued to put the pressure on, especially as they spent most of their time in the offensive zone.
The result was a corner kick by Laura Holmstrom with about 14:30 to play in the first stanza.
“Laura put the corner in and it bounced around, went off Kelsey (Squires), then to Madi and then into the goal’’ for a 2-0 lead, Bennett said.
The Giants continued to have shot opportunities in the box, but WHA netminder Brooke Vinkemeier was up to the task, stopping eight of 12 shots in the contest. Mesabi East goalkeeper Kylie Baranzelli stopped two shots as she recorded the shutout.
Mesabi East led 2-0 at intermission and came out strong again in the second half.
About 8:30 into the second period, Lexiss Trygg took a pass from Holmstrom, dribbled in front of the net, lost control briefly, but regained possession again and kicked it home for a 3-0 advantage.
The teams barely had time to catch their collective breath before Kora Forsline scored unassisted after the ball bounced off Vinkemeier. Forsline collected the rebound and put in the back of the net at the 29:32 mark for a commanding 4-0 lead.
Why were the Giants so strong on Saturday on their home field?
“We beat them once and I think they were just all hyped up and wanted to do well and win again,’’ Bennett stated.
Also, “we had 15 corners this game,’’ she added. “That’s a lot of corners,’’ which came from keeping it in the Wolves’ end.
Another byproduct of the team’s aggression came from “being able to pass it and keep control of it and movement away from the ball, which they did very well today too.’’’
Forward Rian Aune was one example of the team’s animated play.
“The hustle, she’s constantly hustling after it,’’ Bennett said of the junior forward. “Kind of the whole team because they all were hustling after them. That’s what created the corner opportunities for us. Getting in there and getting on them right away.’’
Mesabi East upped its record to 2-2 and the team is playing better in each contest since the season began.
“There has been a big improvement from then until now.’’
After the game, Bennett told her girls how well they did controlling the and just how proud the coaches were of them.
“Big test is going to be Monday against Marshall.Marshall’s a very good team this year.’’
What did she tell the girls afterwards? “Just that they did well controlling the ball. We were very proud of how they did. Even though we beat them before, we didn’t come in thinking we would automatically beat them.’’
The Giants will have to put the game behind them and focus on a tough Duluth Marshall team coming to Aurora at 7 p.m. Monday.
She told here team that “will be a very different game and just be ready for that.’’
