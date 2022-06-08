AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ track and field teams turned on the heat at the right moment last week, sending a healthy number of athletes back to the state meet, along with some new faces getting their first taste of the big dance.
The Giants continued to excel in the relays, sending all four teams to state. Individually, Lindsey Baribeau will be competing in the triple jump, Aubree Skelton will run the 800 and Hannah Baker will be throwing in both the shot put and the discus.
In the 4x100, Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Baribeau and Elli Theel ran to a first place finish at the 7A championships with a time of 51.82. The same four also advanced in the 4x200, taking second with a time of 1:50.55.
In the 4x400, Olivia Forsline, Kora Forsline, Skelton and Baribeau took second with a time of 4:23.24. Finally, the 4x800 team of Olivia Forlsine, Bella Thomas, Hannah Ronning and Skelton took second and advanced to state with a time of 10:30.48.
Finding ultimate success in the relays, the athletes and coaches both agree that those events have a different, almost more important feel to them compared to individual events.
“Getting all four relays to state is really awesome,” Kora Forsline said. “That’s what we try to do so we can send the most people to state. I’ve been to state in all four relays now and I know what it’s like and how hard it is to get there so it means a lot to see so many girls on the team work that hard to get there as well.”
“Everyone was prepared to make a push for state,” Baribeau said. “We weren’t seeded first for any of them and we were right behind second or third and we just went in knowing that if we did our best we could make it. We were quite a bit down to Esko in the 4x100 and Elli took the baton for the anchor leg and she was flying. She wanted to make sure we made it to state and she’s been a great part of making sure we all had good mindsets like that.”
Giants co-head coaches Steve Ekman and Kari Hunt said part of the relay success comes with the chemistry the runners have built over many years now.
“They’ve known each other for so long since they were young,” Ekman said. “I think once the weather started getting nice, they realized if they put the effort in, they could make it.”
“The weather and lack of meets made things difficult,” Hunt added. “Finding the right combination of athletes for our relays was tricky because after a while you just run out of time.”
Forsline went on to say that her senior season felt different than others. Most importantly, the nerves had disappeared.
“This year I haven’t really been nervous for any of the relays,” Forsline said. “That’s very unusual but after a while, you get into things and you realize it’s not that scary.”
Taking second in both the discus throw (99 feet, three inches) and the shot put (33 feet, two inches), Hannah Baker made a big offseason push this year to put herself into a position to make it to state. Reaching her goal of making it her senior year, Baker said she’s feeling relaxed heading into her final meet.
“It was definitely a goal for me this year. I’m happy I made it and I don’t think I’m too nervous but that can change as soon as I step in the ring.
“I went to a lot of throwing camps to help me. Two of them in the offseason and one with multiple sessions. I think that extra work paid off and I could just go in there and throw.”
The first Giants thrower to make it to state on the girls side since Ekman and Hunt have been with the team, both coaches said the extra work and some increased confidence made the difference.
“She took that time to get better with the camps and working with other coaches,” Ekman said. That built up her confidence and she came here fired up, way better than last year and it showed.
“She started to believe she was good enough too,” Hunt said. “That was a big thing when she was younger that we had to work really hard on with her and that positivity was a big part of it. She has that now and it’s paid off.”
Stuck inside for long stretches early in the season, Baker said the shift was dramatic as soon as athletes could get outside.
“It got worse the longer we were inside. It was miserable. By the time we got outside I was ready to throw and I was telling myself I was ready to do this. When sections came around, I saw I was seeded second in both events so I went in with the mindset that I was making it to state.
“I wasn’t nervous there because I knew most of the girls I was throwing with. We’re all friends from different teams after spending so much time together and it’s just been a blast.”
Freshman Aubree Skelton captured the 800 meter title, winning the race over Silver Bay’s Sophia Blanck by one hundredth of a second. Both Ekman and Hunt said the young mid-distance runner has come on strong and made an impressive push to take first at sections.
“She easily could have taken second,” Ekman said. “She could’ve jogged across the finish line and first was way in front of her with 100 meters to go. She saw that and decided she wanted to win and poured it on right at the end.
“It was a tough day with how rough the wind was,” Hunt added. “I saw her go by on the last turn and thought she was done and ready to take second and I thought the same as Steve, but she wanted to win the whole thing and that’s just what kind of athlete she is. I was shocked to see it happen but what a great finish from her.”
Looking at Baribeau, the senior will have a busy time at state, competing in the triple jump, as well as the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. A full slate of events is exactly how Baribeau would prefer things to be.
“I think it’s almost beneficial to me because it’ll feel like a regular meet where I’m always doing four events,” Baribeau said. It’ll be a bit more stressful but I think once I get that first vent through and get all my nerves out, I’ll be a little more relaxed for the rest.”
Baribeua said her runner-up performance at the triple jump started a little rocky, but she was able to calm herself down and put down a good enough performance to get to state.
“It was difficult. I was warming up and I realized my mark was completely wrong and I ended up jumping starting from the wrong spot. It was a mess. I had some time before I started jumping so I was able to calm down, talk to my teammates and my coaches and figure it out before I actually had to jump.”
Experienced in nearly every facet of track, Hunt says Baribeau is definitely prepared to compete in four events at state.
“That’s what her routine has been all year. Even the meets where she can take it easy she still wants to do four events. It’s taxing for the girls especially when you run those sprint relays. Lindsey’s done that all season so I think she’s ready for that. She’s pretty strong mentally and prepares herself well for all of it.”
“It’s the beauty of smaller teams,” Ekman said. “With smaller schools, kids need to do more events to fill out a meet, but at bigger schools, you get one, maybe two events and that’s it. It’s demanding on the kids but Lindsey is someone that can handle it well.”
Graduating eight senior girls following the state meet, the coaches agree that it was their leadership that led to success for the Giants this year.
“They’ve worked hard all season and stayed positive in moments where it was hard to be positive,” Hunt said. “Weather was a big factor but they worked through it and so did the boys too. The seniors were excellent role models and I think they followed the example of those coming before them. They’re continuing that strong tradition of senior leadership that we try to have here.
The Class A State Meet is set to begin today with prelims at 4 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Class A finals are set for Friday at 4 p.m.
