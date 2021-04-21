Giants baseball embraces new turf field in 2021

AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team has some big shoes to fill this season but a new turf field could give them a much needed advantage in a 2021 season that has more question marks floating around than normal.
Losing stars Cole Meyer and Hunter Levander to graduation, as well as Bryce Kopp, Noah Shuck, Tyler Ritter and Jack Halliday, the Giants are on the younger side with not many of their players carrying varsity experience. Sixth-year head coach Dave Hillman believes his team’s work ethic and speed will look to carry them through the early season.
Mesabi East returns Hayden Soular, Charlie Karish, Ty Laugen, Vrayden Leffel, Logan Schroeder and Kaden Maki for the 2021 season and will hope to see contributions from Kalub Corbett, Dakota Kruse, Easton Sahr, Ethan Murray, Louie Karish, Isak Schroeder, Danny Knapper, Drew Benes and Dylan Lindberg at the varsity level.
With the new Mesabi East Sports Complex functional and nearing total completion, the Giants have a distinct advantage that not many teams in the area have: a turf field. That field makes poor playing conditions less of a worry and makes for a possibility of more home games as teams travel to Aurora to ensure a game gets played.
Hillman hopes his squad can be competitive with other area teams and hopes to finish the season with a record over the .500 mark. Like many others, Hillman believes Eveleth-Gilbert and Esko to be the top teams in 7AA, with Virginia also being solid as well.
