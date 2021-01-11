Giants banking on senior experience

AURORA — After losing three players to graduation, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team will be looking to senior Hannah Hannuksela and junior Kora Forsline to lead the team in the 2020-21 season.
“I think Kora and Hannah have quite a bit of experience,’’ said 11th year head coach Chris Whiting.
That experience will be needed due to the coronavirus pandemic cutting short the summer basketball opportunities. He added there wasn’t much of a summer to figure out the strengths and weaknesses of the team.
“She (Hannuksela) brings the maturity of a senior, which is great to have,’’ said Whiting. That enables her to help the other girls and make them better, he added.
Forsline, meanwhile, can play in the post or outside, has good ball skills, as well as a good outside shot. Whiting added she has the capability to dominate.
The projected starting five is Hannuksela, Forsline, senior Kailey Fossell, senior wing Aliyah Sahr and junior post player Stevie Hakala. Lexi Highland will also play on the wing, junior Alexa Fossell is expected to give Hannuksela a break at point guard and Maggie Lamppa is expected to contribute as well.
Ava Hill, Meghan Walker and Mia Mattfield each graduated last spring after at least three years each of playing on the varsity. Mesabi East went 23-5 last season and advanced to the Section 7AA quarterfinals last spring.
The Giants are working on making up for the loss of point production.
“I know we’re going to have to pick up points,’’ Whiting said, which means Mesabi East might have to push the ball a little bit on offense and be more aggressive on the boards. “I think defensively we’ll be fine.’’
As far as pushing the ball up the court, he added, the girls will have to realize they should back out if it’s not there.
The first few days of practice was good with a lot of good energy being shown.
“I think the girls are really happy to be back’’ among their friends, Whiting said.
The start of practice a week ago also meant getting used to wearing a mask while playing because they are now required due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Giants coach said the student athletes are adjusting to it well, even though it’s not as easy to breathe. “Kids are adaptable.’’
Overall, the girls are in better shape than Whiting thought they would be and the “new group that’s playing together continues to get used to each other.’’ Adjusting to each other will be key, he added, as the Giants host Proctor in their opener on Thursday.
“Proctor is always tough, well coached and fundamentally sound. We’ll have to come ready to play our A game.’’
