Giants are No. 1 seed in Section 7AA

AURORA — Mesabi East garnered the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA Football Tournament and also received a bye into the championship on Nov. 21 in Proctor.
The Giants (2-3) will take on the winner of today’s No. 3 Crosby-Ironton at No. 2 International Falls game. The semifinal starts at 5 p.m.
Mesabi East earned the top seed after three other Section 7AA teams (Eveleth-Gilbert, Royalton and Moose Lake/Willow River) had to cancel their season due to COVID-19.
———
Virginia playoff game today to be live-streamed
MOUNTAIN IRON — Today’s No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 5 seed Proctor Section 7AAA quarterfinal playoff game will be live-streamed at 12:30 p.m. from the MI-B High School field on mesabicommunitytv.com.
———
Cherry playoff game today to be live-streamed
MOUNTAIN IRON —Today’s game between Cherry and Northeast Range in the Section 7 9-Man football playoffs will be live-streamed today at 6 p.m. from the MI-B field via nfhsnetwork.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.