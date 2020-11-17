Giants are No. 1 seed in Section 7AA

AURORA — Mesabi East garnered the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA Football Tournament and also received a bye into the championship on Nov. 21 in Proctor.

The Giants (2-3) will take on the winner of today’s No. 3 Crosby-Ironton at No. 2 International Falls game. The semifinal starts at 5 p.m.

Mesabi East earned the top seed after three other Section 7AA teams (Eveleth-Gilbert, Royalton and Moose Lake/Willow River) had to cancel their season due to COVID-19.

Virginia playoff game today to be live-streamed

MOUNTAIN IRON — Today’s No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 5 seed Proctor Section 7AAA quarterfinal playoff game will be live-streamed at 12:30 p.m. from the MI-B High School field on mesabicommunitytv.com.

Cherry playoff game today to be live-streamed

MOUNTAIN IRON —Today’s game between Cherry and Northeast Range in the Section 7 9-Man football playoffs will be live-streamed today at 6 p.m. from the MI-B field via nfhsnetwork.com.

