AURORA — Coming off of a down season last year, the Mesabi East baseball team is looking to turn things around in 2022 and maybe surprise a couple of teams along the way.
Head coach Chad Sahr, who most recently coached the Giants in 2015, says his team has quite a bit of experience coming into this season.
“This team has been working hard and is determined to learn as much as possible in the short time that we have practiced this season,” Sahr said. “I think our team will compete with a solid defense and decent offense this season.”
Mesabi East loses two key pieces to graduation in the form of Charlie Karish and Kaden Maki, but Sahr says there’s plenty of returning talent including seniors Logan Schroeder, Brayden Leffel, Ty Laugen, Kalub Corbett and Hayden Soular. The Giants are without any juniors on their roster but sophomores Dakota Kruse, Easton Sahr, Henry Depew and Ethan Murray all return as well.
Sophomores Louie Karish and Kristopher Oman will factor into the mix as well as freshmen Zac Norberg and Cooper Sickel.
The Giants have seen their fair share of field time already thanks to the turf field at Mesabi East High School. With six games (4-2) under their belt at this point, Sahr hopes the little mistakes are on their way to being ironed out.
“Executing on the little plays that can make a big difference,” is key to the team according to Sahr.”
After their opener with Esko a few weeks back, Sahr said he was optimistic on how his pitchers look early in the season.
“I think we have a little bit of depth this year. Our pitchers pitched well against Esko. The biggest positive for us would be how our arms look after just a couple of weeks.”
Winning just four games last year, Sahr expects the Giants to make a big jump and compete with some of the tougher teams in Section 7AA.
“We’re looking to rebound after last year and I expect this team to finish the season with at least 15 wins. Many people will doubt this goal but there will be many people getting surprised by the Giants this season. This is a good group of guys with a hard work ethic and great attitudes.”
Sahr says he’s getting back into the swing of things himself after returning to coaching, but he sees large amounts of potential in his players.
“We want to beat the teams we’re expected to beat and compete closely with the top teams out there. There are plenty of good teams in the section and all I can ask from my team is to compete with them. Teams like Proctor, Esko, Aitkin and Marshall are the ones I expect to be tough. Rock Ridge could also be solid now that Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia have combined. I imagine they will be pretty competitive.”
