INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Duluth East swam away with a win at the 2022 Bronco Invitational in International Falls with Mesabi East taking the runner-up spot and Rock Ridge finishing third.
The Greyhounds won the event with 408 points with the Giants putting up 280. The Wolverines finished with 264. Chisholm was seventh with 36 points.
The Giants picked up four event wins on the day to make their case for runner up, led by Carter Steele who was first in both the 200 and 100 freestyle events. In the 200 freestyle, Steele put down a time of 1:57.25 to outduel Duluth East's Joey Zelen (2:02.63). Later in the 100 freestyle, Steele finished with a time of 51.24 to again beat Zelen, who stopped his time at 52.47.
The Giants also got a win from Mason Williams in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall at 23.94 to beat out East’s Landon West (24.09) and from Alex Leete in the 500 freestyle, who cruised to a win with a time of 5:47.42. Rock Ridge’s AJ Hultman was second at 6:10.58.
The Wolverines’ best results on the day equaled Hultman with a total of four runner-up finishes. Gunnar George was second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.14. Bodi George touched second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.38. The 400 freestyle relay team consisting of Nate Spiering, John Kendall and both George brothers was also second, finishing with a time of 3:36.64.
Mesabi East had a pair of second place finishes to their name. Cole Layman finished runner-up in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:19.04. In the 200 freestyle relay, Isak Schroeder, Zade Baker, Williams and Steele were second, stopping the clock at 1:36.68.
Both squads put up a number of third place finishes as well. For Rock Ridge, Spiering was third in the 50 freestyle (24.61) and the 100 freestyle (53.08) and Gabe Aagnes was third in diving (175.25). For Mesabi East, Connor Feldt took third in the 500 freestyle (6:20.51) while Williams was third in the breaststroke (1:11.94).
In the relays, the Rock Ridge team of Bodi and Gunnar George, Luke Hecimovich and Spiering were third at 1:50.01 while Kendall, Aagnes, Gunnar George and Hecimovich finished third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.98). The Mesabi East quartet of Layman, Leete, Schroeder and Steele were third in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:44.89.
For the Bluestreaks, Nathan Splinter gave Chisholm their best finish of the day, placing seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:50.41.
Area teams will return to the pool this week with Rock Ridge heading to Grand Rapids today. Chisholm will play host to International Falls, also today. Mesabi East returns to the pool on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Up North Invitational in Grand Rapids.
