INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Duluth East swam away with a win at the 2022 Bronco Invitational in International Falls with Mesabi East taking the runner-up spot and Rock Ridge finishing third.

The Greyhounds won the event with 408 points with the Giants putting up 280. The Wolverines finished with 264. Chisholm was seventh with 36 points.

