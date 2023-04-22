AURORA—Below is a capsule look at the Mesabi East girls’ and boys’ golf teams.
—
AURORA—Below is a capsule look at the Mesabi East girls’ and boys’ golf teams.
—
GIRLS
Head coach: Steve Grams (coach since 2009)
Key losses to graduation: Maggie Lamppa (St. Scholastica) and Izzy Depew (Bemidji State).
Key returners: Seniors Sammy Doherty, Gianna Lay and Kara Swanson; juniors Allie Lammpa and Bella Ruotsalainen
Expected to contribute: Junior Ruby Keskitalo
Team Strength: Experience. Many of the girls have been playing since they were in junior high. Four of those girls (Sammy, Gianna, Allie and Bella) played in the state meet last year; just a great group of girls to be around
Team Weakness: The short season can be a struggle to be consistent by tourney time. Putting too much pressure on themselves and not being mentally prepared at times.
Season Outlook: Looks to be a short season again due to the weather. Girls have been using the simulator so I hope when we do get on the course we can be in mid-season form. Will have to put in the time and effort in our practices and meets when we do get the opportunity to get on the course.
Season Goals: Improve every day; stay positive and work hard to get back to the state meet.
Teams to beat in the section: Mesabi East and Hermantown
—
BOYS
Head coach: Jim James (23 years)
Key losses to graduation: Jacob Undeland, Hunter Shenett
Key returners: None
Others expected to contribute: Sophomore Jackson Micheletti and possibly a few 8th graders
Team strength: Young players with potential
Team weakness: No players with any significant Varsity experience.
Outlook for 2022 season: In 2023 we hope to get as many meets in for our players as possible.
Season goals: To improve our knowledge and skills of the game.
Teams to beat in the conference/division/section (whichever applies): Cloquet is the team for everyone to beat.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.