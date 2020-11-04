AURORA — With their game against Eveleth-Gilbert now off the table due to a variety of issues, the Mesabi East football team is still searching for an opponent to play on Friday.
Mesabi East Athletic Director Jim James says it’s looking less likely the Giants will have a game to play on Friday after reaching out to multiple teams with holes to fill on their schedule.
“I have contacted North Woods, who was open, and they didn’t want to play us,” James said Wednesday afternoon. “I talked to Chisholm and they didn’t want to play us.
“We’ve talked to Warroad and they wanted to play but we didn’t want to make the trip all the way there and they didn’t want to make the trip all the way here. Before we could decide to meet somewhere in the middle, Wadena-Deer Creek called them and offered to go to Warroad so that ended that chance.”
James says that Mesabi East’s final chance at picking up a game for Friday rests in the hands of Proctor, but they have yet to hear an answer from the Rails.
“Right now we’re in limbo with Proctor. Duluth Denfeld was supposed to play them but now Denfeld has a number of pending COVID cases and have not given Proctor an answer yet. Proctor is out last shot.”
James says if the Giants do end up facing the Rails, the game will be in Proctor.
“If it happens, we’re going down to their place but if we don’t get to play them, then the game between us and Eveleth will be considered a no contest.”
With Eveleth-Gilbert unable to compete due to illness, injury and potential COVID-19 cases, the lack of a game between the two teams is terrible for all involved according to James.
“I feel for Eveleth and everything they’re dealing with and it’s terrible that we’ve had to cancel the game between the two teams.”
Aside from a potential game this Friday, Mesabi East’s final regular season game of the season is set for Wednesday, Nov. 11 when they play host to Two Harbors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.