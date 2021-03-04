HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke has never questioned the work ethic of his team.
He knows they work hard for 51 minutes, win or lose.
Hyduke got that kind of effort again Thursday, and Julia Gherardi scored the hat trick en route to a 7-1 victory over North Shore at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
If there was one problem, Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t stick to the game plan for that entire 51 minutes.
“We continued to work hard for three periods, but we were a little undisciplined,” Hyduke said. “We still need to clean some things up, but I do like the effort. I can never question the effort, how hard these kids work.
“If we’d work a little more cerebral, they wouldn’t have to work as hard all of the time. We want to work on puck control moving forward. I liked our offense. We’re starting to shoot the puck, and we’re having some success with that.”
That offense struck first at the 42-second mark of the first period when Aune Boben scored, then at 6:02, Annika Lundell found the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Claire Rewertz made it 3-0 by lighting the lamp at 10:38.
Defensively, the Bluejackets only allowed one shot on net through the first period, but the sharpness Hibbing/Chisholm showed in the first period vanished in the second 17 minutes of play.
The Bluejackets still managed to get two goals to make it 5-0.
Elyssa Durie tallied at the 49-second mark. Gherardi got her first goal at 10:37, but the Bluejackets got away from their game plan.
“When you’re controlling a game, you get away from what got you there,” Hyduke said. “That’s probably what happened. Again, I thought the girls kept working, but they needed to work a little more cerebral.”
With that five-goal lead, Hyduke wanted his team to get back on track in the third period.
“Our focus was to basically focus on the things we talked about that we wanted to do before the game,” Hyduke said. “We got away from that as the game went on. That’s what you have to do, regroup.
“It’s not that we weren’t working hard, but we had to work smarter.”
Some of that undisciplined showed up in the third period as Hibbing/Chisholm took a five-minute major.
Livia Hoff took advantage of it when a goal at 7:03 to make it 5-1.
Taking penalties has been an issue for the Bluejackets this season.
“We’ve talked about that, too, Hyduke said. “We had five against Eveleth, and we had some tonight, with a five and a 10, which against a good team, could be devastating. North Shore did get a goal against that.
“You have to be disciplined, and that goes back to every part of your game, whether it’s your breakout, your passing, your open-ice support. It all comes together. We were undisciplined for a part of this game. That’s why we took the penalties that we did.”
Fortunately for Hibbing/Chisholm, it never let North Shore back in the game.
Gherardi sniped her next two goals, beating Storm goalie Megan Larson to the upper righthand corner of the net.
“That’s what you’re looking for,” Hyduke said. “You can’t question the shots she took. I don’t think many goalies would have stopped either one of them. They were upper corner, and they were rockets.
“She’s a strong athlete, and she has a quick release on her shot, but the puck had to be headmanned to her. Both of her goals had assists, so they put it in her hands. We benefitted as a result of it.”
Larson would finish with 29 saves. Addison Hess had eight saves.
NS 0 0 1 — 1
HC 3 2 2 — 7
First Period — 1. HC, Aune Boben (Julia Gherardi), :42; 2. HC, Annika Lundell (Dorothy Kearney), 6:02; 3. HC, Claire Rewertz (Gherardi), 10:38.
Second Period — 4. HC, Elyssa Durie (Maddie Rewertz), :49; 5. HC, Gherardi (Durie, Courtney Anderson), 10:37.
Third Period — 6. NS, Livia Hoff (Hope Ernest), pp, 7:03; 7. HC, Gherardi (Boben, Durie), 12:25; 8. HC, Gherardi (Megan Bussey, Madison St. George), 14:17.
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Megan Larson, 10-16-3—29; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 1-4-3—8.
Penalties — North Shore 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-23, one misconduct.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 75
Grand Rapids 36
GRAND RAPIDS — The last time of the Bluejackets and Thunderhawks met, the game came down to the final minute, with Hibbing winning by four.
This time, the Bluejackets left little doubt about the outcome of the game.
Hibbing held Grand Rapids to just 16 first-half points, and Tre Holmes poured in 20 points as the Bluejackets beat the Thunderhawks on the road Thursday.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald alway emphasizes defense, and that helped propel the Bluejackets to the win.
“We held them to seven points for quite awhile in the first half,” McDonald said. “We started the game a little complacent on offense, settling for jumpers, but once we got through that, our defense facilitated our offense, which it typically does.
“When you look at their scores throughout the season, they’ve been scoring in the 40s and 50s. We knew we had to do more than going through the motions. We got on a roll, got into our transition game. Our defense turned the momentum.”
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Mayson Brown with 18 and Ayden McDonald with 17. He also had 13 assists.
HHS 39 36 — 75
GR 16 19 — 35
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 18, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 20, Parker Maki 8, Amari Manning 1, Eli Erickson 5, Ayden McDonald 17.
Grand Rapids: Caleb Rychart 3, Austin Hanson 6, Brady Bachmann 16, Ethan Florek 2, Ty Pederson 4, Luke Roy 4.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 11; Grand Rapids 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 11-14; Grand Rapids 2-6; 3-pointers: Brown 2, Holmes 4, McDonald 4, Rychart, Bachmann 2.
Chisholm 96
Littlefork-Big Falls 61
CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist tossed in a game-high 42 points in leading the Bluestreaks past the Vikings Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Bryce Warner added 14 points for Chisholm. Noah Sundquist and Sean Fleming both added 11.
Jacob Pendergast scored 16 for Littlefork-Big Falls. Nathan Kennedy added 14.
LBF 32 29 — 61
CHS 49 47 — 96
Littlefork-Big Falls: Tommy Larson 2, Blake C 3, Dale Erickson 9, Jerrell Banner 6, Jason Boarman 3, Jacob Pendergast 16, Nathan Kennedy 14, Owen Erickson 8.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 11, Jude Sundquist 42, Bryce Warner 14, July Abernathy 9. Shane Zancouske 1, Sean Fleming 11, Nathan Showalter 2, Charlie Thompson 6.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 26; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: Dale Erickson; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 14-22; Chisholm 18-35; 3-pointers: Blake C, Kennedy 4, Jude Sundquist 6.
Girls basketball
Cherry 83
Bigfork 35
CHERRY — Jessa Schroetter had 18 points as the Tigers beat the Huskies at home Thursday.
Courtney Sajdak had 15 points for Cherry, Jillian Sajdak had 14 and chipping in with 12 was Lauren Staples.
Natalie Haley had eight points to pace Bigfork. Kristen Grover finished with seven and Jacie Kinn had six.
BHS 22 13 — 35
CHS 40 43 — 83
Bigfork: Memphis Tendrup 4, Kambry Pearson 1, Madysen Tendrup 2, Kristen Grover 7, Natalie Haley 8, Jacie Kinn 6, Eleanor Prato 5, Kaylee Caron 2.
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 5, Kenna Ridge 1, Jessa Schroetter 18, Lauren Staples 12, Courtney Sajdak 15, Danielle Clement 3, Kaylyn Cappo 4, Kacie Zganjar 5, Rylee Mancina 6, Jillian Sajdak 14.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 14; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: Grover; Free Throws: Bigfork 8-17; Cherry 12-19; 3-pointers: Grover 2, Prato, Staples 2, Courtney Sajdak, Clement, Jillian Sajdak 2.
Greenway 56
Deer River 49
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville scored 18 points to lead the Raiders past the Warriors Thursday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Greenway were Baylie Jo Norris with 16 and Chloe Hansen 14.
Jessica Regel had 12 for Deer River. Grace Bergland chipped in with 11.
DR 25 24 — 49
GHS 28 28 — 56
Deer River: Abby Sheeder 5, Shawna Michaud 3, Nevaeh Evans 8, Torii Anttila 6, Jessica Regel 12, Constance Bowstring 1, Grace Bergland 11.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 4, Baylie Jo Norris 16, Nicholle Ramirez 3, Chloe Hansen 14, Jadin Saville 18.
Total Fouls: Deer River 15; Greenway18; Fouled Out: None: Free Throws: Deer River 9-18; Greenway 9-11; 3-pointers: Michaud, Evans 2, Regel, Bergland, Norris 3, Saville.
Boys hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 4
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Bluejackets got goals from four different players en route to the Iron Range Conference victory over the Raiders Thursday at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.
Joe Allison got Hibbing/Chisholm on the board at 4:40 of the first period, then in the second period, Ethan Lund tallied at 3:37, Conner Willard at 5:43 and Michael Andrican at 16:12.
Aidan Rajala got Greenway on the board at 10:51 of the third period with a power-play goal.
Bluejacket goaltender Brayden Boyer had 22 stops.
Nathan Jurgansen stopped 36 shots.
HC 1 3 0 — 4
GHS 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — 1. HC, Joe Allison (Ethan Lund, Conner Willard), 4:40.
Second Period — 2. HC, Lund (Erick Sanborn), 3:37; 3. HC, Willard (Lund, Allison), 5:43; 4. HC, Michael Andrican (Nathan Rude, Keeghan Fink), 16:12.
Third Period — 5. G, Aidan Rajala (Ty Donahue, Ezra Carlson), pp, 10:51.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 10-3-9—22; Greenway, Nathan Jurgansen 13-15-8—36.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 6-13; Greenway 6-12.
