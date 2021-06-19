ST. MICHAEL — Julia Gherardi cleared the bar at 12-feet to win the State Class AA title in the pole vault Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Hibbing High School junior is the first Bluejacket girl to make it to state in the event, and she is the first state champion since Shyla McKibbon in the shot put during the 1996 season.
She is under the tutelage of Coach Doug Moberg.
“He deserves all of the credit,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “It shows that hard work does pay off. It’s an amazing feeling to see these kids have so much success with an event.”
Gherardi passed all the way up through 10-9, then cleared the bar 11-feet.
She also passed at 11-3, 11-6 and 11-9.
“In normal meets, I usually skip to whatever height I want,” Gherardi said. “I knew I could beat them at 12.”
Gherardi’s two closest competitors, Carolyn Tarpey of Eden Prairie and Paige Bauer of North Branch, both missed all three attempts at 11-9, which left Gherardi as the lone vaulter in the meet.
At 12-feet, Gherardi missed her first two attempts, leaving her one shot at the title.
“I wasn’t close to making it over,” Gherardi said. “I wasn’t good. I wasn’t getting vertical enough, and I wasn’t pulling when I was vertical.
“On that third attempt, I got it together.”
As she stood on the runway for her third attempt, Gherardi knew she would have made the podium had she missed that final attempt, but she wouldn’t have placed first.
Gherardi cleared the bar to win the state title
“I was nervous after those two jumps, but after I got the nerves out, I started vaulting better,” Gherardi said. “I had no other choice but to make that third third vault. I had to go out and do it.
“After I made that it was a relief. It calmed down my nerves.”
Once it was clear that she was over, Sullivan got emotional.
“I started to cry, like everybody else,” Sullivan said. “I tried to keep her calm as much as I could, and remind her that it was like riding a bike for her at this point. Twelve-feet is a nice, solid height for her. I knew she could do it.”
Gherardi passed on 12-3, then cleared the bar on her second attempt at 12-6.
She passed on 12-9 to go for that elusive 13-feet, but she came up short on all three tries.
It didn’t matter. She was still the state champion.
“It’s awesome,” Gherardi said. “I knew I could still vault better because that third attempt at 12 wasn’t my best. I was disappointed that I didn’t get 13, but I’m still excited that I won.”
