MANKATO — Julia Gherardi cleared a height of 11–feet-6-inches to win the pole vault at the Mankato State University High School Showcase held Saturday.
Gherardi’s next closest competitor was Olivia Gentile of Roseville Area, who cleared 10-6.
In the 400, Emery Maki ran a time of 1:06.50 to place 15th. Gianna Figueroa placed 23rd in the 1600 in 5:58.16, and Jorie Anderson was 24th in 5:58.67.
In the 800, Maki placed fourth in 2:27.90, Geli Stenson was 16th in 2:38.90 and Abby Theien was 22nd in 2:42.34.
The 4x800 team of Theien, Jocelyn Strukel, Mileena Sladek and Anderson were fifth in 10:41.57.
The 4x400 relay team of Figueroa, Maki, Theien and Brynn Babich hadn’t run when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
———
At the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Indoor Meet at the University of Wisconsin Saturday, Rock Ridge’s Avah Kraushar, Katelyn Torrel, Mia Stark and Nora Stark won the 4x800 in with a time of 11:14.67.
The GNK foursome of Emma Williams, Avalynn Westphal, Claire Clusiau and Lola Champlin were fourth in 11:33.72, and Hibbing’s Emma Reini, Miriam Milani, Avery Kukowski and Reese Aune were fifth in 11:38.06.
In the girls high jump, Abbie Sather of Rock Ridge was sixth with a height of 4-feet-4-inches. Ellie Bjorge was seventh at 4-4, Ava Fink was eighth at 4-2, Sophie Roark was ninth at 4-0 and Grace Langowski 10th at 4-0.
In the long jump, Clusiau was fourth at 14-6. Fink placed seventh (14-0), Claire Rewertz of Hibbing was ninth at 13-8 and Tara Hertling was 10th at 13-6.
Austin Pierce of Hibbing won the pole vault at a height of 10–0, with teammate Ethan Roy right behind him at 10-0. Austin Valento of Hibbing was fourth at 8-6. Oskar Jenson of the Titans was sixth at 7-6.
Ian Villebrun of Mountain Iron-Buhl placed seventh at 7-6, and Hunter Milstead of GNK was eighth at 7-0.
In the shot put, Emmalee Oviat won with a toss of 35-5. Frankie Cuellar of the Titans was second at 29-7, Kenzie Rasmussen of Rock Ridge was third at 28-0 ½. Careese Milstead of GNK was sixth at 26-11, Isabelle Walto of Hibbing was eighth at 25-8 and Talia Saville of GNK was ninth at 24-10.
Jack Ribich of Mesabi East won the triple jump at 39-2 ½. Charlie Thompson of Chisholm was second at 38-5 ½, followed by Roy at 36-6 ½. Matti Koski of Rock Ridge was fifth (34-10), Levi Flatley of Rock Ridge was sixth at 34-9 ½ and Jenson was seventh at 34-6 ½.
Brady Alaspa of the Wolverines was 10th in 32-8 ½.
The Titan foursome of Connor Thoennes, Riley Koran, Benjamin Plackner and Daniel Olson won the 4x800 in 9:06.41. Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke, Jackson Kendall, Anthony Hecimovich and Aaron Nelson were second in 9:12.66.
The Bluejackets’ Justin Walker, Christian Massich, Oliver Stevens and Taite Murden were third in 9:35.96.
Corinne Hubbard of the Titans was second in the 60 hurdles in 11.56, followed by Kaylee Kangas of GNK in 11.60. Maija Rantala of Rock Ridge was fourth in 11.80, Lucy Virant of the Wolverines was seventh (12.27), Ellie Peterson of GNK was eighth in 12.37 and Abbie Sather of Rock Ridge was 10th in 12.54.
In the boys 60 hurdles, Jenson won with a time of 9.76. Dallas Swart of Hibbing was third in 10.83, followed by Gage Roberts of the Titans (11.16), Cole Hughes of Hibbing (11.69), Flatley (11.89) and Noah Mitchell of Rock Ridge (12.01).
Ellie Theel of the Giants won the 60 in 8.39. Jaci Rebrovich of GNK was third in 8.62, Brooke Petrich of the Titans was fourth in 8.70. Addison Youngren of Rock Ridge was eighth (8.94), Rewertz was ninth in 8.95 and Hertling was 10th in 8.99.
Amari Manning of Hibbing was second in 60 in 7.61, followed by Justice Rebrovich of the Titans in sixth (7.77), Andrew Wilson of the Wolverines in seventh (7.78), Dallas Williams of Rock Ridge in eighth (7.83) and Ben Riipinen of the Bluejackets in 10th (8.04).
The Mesabi East foursome of Olivia Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Kora Forsline and Theel won the 4x200 in 1:55.39. GNK’s Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Rebrovich and Petrich were second in 2:01.06
Rock Ridge’s Ella Lamppa, Anna Fink, Jennie Krause and Ava Fink were third in 2:01.34, while their teammates Sather, Rantala, Kayden Maturi and Ashley Dahl were sixth in 2:06.56.
Hibbing’s Desiree DiIorio, Luci Wilson, Noel Gardner and Emma Burkes were eighth in 2:09.78, and the Titans’ Hubbard, Brynn Kackman, Kangas and Rianna Nugent with ninth in 2:10.42.
Rebrovich, Logan Mather, Bodie Jorgenson and Gaige Waldvogel were second in the 4x200 for the boys. The Bluestreaks’ Hayden Roche, Shan Zancouske, July Abernathy and Ethan Lauzen placed fourth in 1:46.63.
Rock Ridge was fifth in 1:4704, followed by Shawn Oothoudt, John Duffy, Brayden Austad and Gabe Roberts of GNK in sixth (1:48.57). Hibbing’s Trevor VonBrethorst, Calvin Jensrud, Kalin Menara and Swart were seventh in 1:49.14.
Mesabi East’s Landon Luke, Zade Baker, Evan James and Ethan Jacobson were eighth in 1:49.39, and the Wolverines’ Austin Schackman, Gunnar George, Nathan Bruemmer and Leo Johnson were ninth in 1:52.44.
In the 1600, Milani was sixth in 6:13.26, with Williams placing seventh in 6:15.12. Chloe Green of Mesabi East was eighth (6:20.01).
Aaron Nelson of Rock Ridge was third in the 1600 in 4:57.24, with Olson placing fourth (5:02.35). Kendall was fifth in 5:06.24, followed by Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl in 5:06.97. Christian Massich of Hibbing was ninth in 5:21.54, and Connor Matschiner of the Wolverines was 10th in 5:24.65.
In the high jump, Lauzen was first at 5-8, with Abernathy placing third at 5-6. Max Williams of Rock Ridge was fourth at 5-4. Duffy placed fifth (5-4), Ryan Hedberg of the Wolverines was sixth (5-4).
Charlie Thompson of Chisholm was seventh (5-2), Zancouske eighth (5-2), Williams ninth (5-2) and Luke Hecimovich of Rock Ridge 10th (5-0).
Abernathy won the long jump at 19-05 ¼, followed by Williams in sixth (17-10 ¾), Logan Mather seventh 17-7 1/2 , Griffen Krmpotich of Rock Ridge eighth (17-6 ½), Manning ninth (17-6 ¼) and Noah Vernat of Chisholm 10th (17-0 ½).
In the pole vault, Petrich was third at 6-6, followed by Peterson at 6-0. Champlin wa eighth (6-0), and Amiyah Denzel of GNK was ninth at 5-0.
Mason Marx of the Titans was second in the shot put with a heave of 41-10 ½). Riley Krenz of Rock Ridge wa fourth (41-0 ½), Alexander Henderson of Hibbing was seventh (40-0 ½), Jona Aluni of the Wolverines eighth (40-0 ½) and Aiden Shepherd of Hibbing ninth (38-5).
Baribeau placed first in the triple jump at 31-8, followed by Hertling of Hibbing in third (31-0 ½), Jacinda Wilcox of Rock Ridge (29-7) and Peterson tied for ninth at 26-7.
In the 400, Forsline was second in 1:10.15, Destiny Schmitz of Chisholm was third in 1:10.71, Youngren was seventh (1:15.92) and Tresa Baumgard of the Bluestreaks was ninth in 1:16.32.
Logan Drews of Hibbing won the 400 with a time of 56.21, followed by Tristan Peterson of Rock Ridge in second 56.86. Jorgenson was third in 57.42, Herberg fourth (57.86), Mathias Neumayer of GNK sixth (1:00.22), Preston Sladek of Hibbing eighth (1:01.75) Pierce ninth in 1:01.80 and Ethan Jacobson of the Giants (1:01.85).
Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East won the 800 in 2:42.20. Torrell was second in 2:46.79, Clusiau third (2:46.84), Audra Murden of Hibbing fourth (2:49.06), Stark fifth (2:49.06), Schmitz sixth (2:53.07), Bella Thomas of Mesabi East eighth (2:58.57), Charliegh Hartl of Hibbing ninth (2:59.67) and Grace Pointer of Ely 10th (3:00.57).
Kayfes won the 800 in 2:16.84. Plackner was second (2:16.14), Carter Skelton of the Giants third (2:16.78), Milstead fourth (2:3.68), Walker sixth (2:27.34), Isaac Danielson of GNK seventh (2:29.34) and Wade Harsila of Rock Ridge ninth (2:30.22).
In the 200, Baribeau was second in 28.87, followed by Forsline in third (29.07) and Theel sixth (29.32),
Manning won the 200 in 25.18, followed by Williams in second 25.68, Noah Markfort of Mesabi East third (25.69), Rebrovich in fourth (25.83), Herberg fifth (25.89), Williams sixth (25.90), Riipinen seventh (25.94), Wilson eighth (25.99), Thomas Hagen ninth (26.09) and Jordan Latola of Mesabi East 10th (26.27).
In the 3200, Thoennes was with a time of 11:26.24, followed by Stevens in second (12:12.27).
In the 3200, Kaitlin Olson of GNK was second in 13:52.45.
In the 4x400, Mesabi East’s Baribeau, Kora Forsline, Thomas and Skelton won with a time of 4:42.02; Hibbing’s Reini, Milani, Kukowski and Aune were fifth in 5:06.10.
The Wolverines’ Hannah Weston, Wilcox, Jolie Stocke and Jillian Zeider were sixth in 5:07.16, and the Titans’ Nugent, Layla Drown, Cuellar and Champlin were seventh in 5:07.42.
In the 4x400, GNK’s Olson, Duffy, Brock Stram and Jorgenson were first in 3:55.29. Skelton, Markfort, Baker and Steele were second in 3:59.34, and Kendall, Peterson, Alaspa and Schackman were third in 4:00.19.
Hibbing’s Sladek, Walker, VonBrethorst and Roy placed fifth in 4:06.96, and the Rangers’ Villebrun, Finley Ratliff, Landon Kneifel and Kayfes were seventh in 4:17.25.
Hughes, Aune, Ethan Ramos and Austin Valento were ninth in 4:19.54, and Rock Ridge was 10th in 4:28.34.
