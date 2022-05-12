HIBBING — Last year, Julia Gherardi had a full season to work out and it paid off as the pole vaulted 12-feet-6-inches to win the State Class AA title as a junior.
This season, the only time Gherardi has pole vaulted has been in meets, not outside in practice.
With Hibbing not having a track, and the weather being so horrible, the Bluejacket senior hasn’t gotten in a season load of work.
That would probably bother most athletes, but not Gherardi. She’s taking everything in stride, and she’s biding her time until she gets outside to practice.
Gherardi will get another chance to compete today when she takes part in the OJ Belluzzo/John Tingstad Invite, which begins at 2 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field in Chisholm.
At the 7AA True Team Meet on Tuesday, Gherardi won at a height of 11-feet. She skipped 11-6 and went right to 12-feet, but she couldn’t clear the bar.
How much has this spring affected her?
“I think it is taking a toll on her, but once we get her outside, it’s going to be just like riding a bike for her,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “She’ll pop right back into it, but she has not had an actual solid chance of getting outside.
“On Wednesday, it started raining on us, and it was cold. They weren’t able to use their poles at all. That would have been our first day outside this entire season. It has affected her menatly a little bit.”
Sullivan and her coaching staff have been right by Gherardi's side this spring.
“As coaches, we keep reminding her that she hasn’t been outside,” Sullivan said. “Planting in a box in a gym is not ideal for your caliber performance. I think she’ll be fine, I really do. For her, it’s like riding a bike.”
Gherardi is doing her part by staying positive throughout this whole ordeal.
“It’s really hard, but it’s my senior year and my last chance to break some records at the school,” Gherardi said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s also motivating. It’s making me work harder. At the meets, I’m taking advantage of every opportunity I have.
We’re getting out on the outside track right now. It’ll be a lot of practice. It’s giving me the motivation to vault in college.”
As for the rest of the meet, the Bluejackets will be joined by Chisholm, Rock Ridge, International Falls, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Hermantown and Bigfork.
The meet was postponed on Thursday, which had its good points and bad points, according to Sullivan.
“In a way it was an extra-rest day,” Sullivan said. “That may be an advantage, but I also feel that it could be a disadvantage because we have the LSC championship next week. The more rest days that we have or we can get a couple more power workouts in, the better.
“It’s a Catch-22, but there’s going to be teams there that will be solid competition for us. They will be challenging us in the events that we’re weaker in, like our sprint relays and jumps.”
Sullivan has been mixing and matching her lineup this season to find the right pieces of the puzzle.
“We’ve had to change things up in every meet,” Sullivan said. “We still don’t know where everybody stands in each event, what they’re prime event might be, what their strongest event might be.
“Changing that lineup up and trying some distance runners in the 400 and some sprinters in the mid-distance. We’re solid in that middle area right now. We’ve actually come out ahead.”
