ST. MICHAEL — With no track and hardly any practice time outdoors, Julia Gherardi was behind the eight-ball during the 2022 track season.
That the Hibbing High School senior was able to compete in the pole vault with such little airtime is a statement about her athletic ability.
Gherardi not only competed, but she rose to new heights, vaulting to 13-feet to defend her pole vault championship at the State Class A Track and Field Meet held Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Both Gherardi and Sullivan agreed that she only had around a dozen vaults this season, outside of her competitions, so she overcame a lot of barriers over the course of the spring.
“It’s all the hard work she’s put in the past few years that led to her success,” Sullivan said. “She’s always had the potential to do it without the practice time, but the odds were definitely against her.
“For her, it was all about getting into a rhythm again, and getting used to moving up to bigger poles. She was nervous about doing that because the poles have a different feel and bend to them.”
Gherardi didn’t find that rhythm right away.
“During the middle of the season, I hit a plateau at 11-6,” Gherardi said. “At sections, I hit 12-3, then made 12-8. That’s when I started feeling good about the state meet.”
Sullivan said she knew right away that Gherardi was going to have a good meet.
She passed on the first seven heights, hit at 11-feet, then she passed 11-3.
“From that first jump, that’s when I felt, but Doug (Hibbing pole vault coach Doug Moberg) knew it the whole time,” Sullivan said. “On her first jump with that bigger pole, she could have hit 14-feet, that’s how far over the bar she was.
“All of us sitting in the bleachers, family, friends and teammates, we all knew she was going to do something today.
“She surprised herself with that first jump. She got off of the mat, and gave us that look of pure confidence.”
Gherardi cleared 11-6 with two attempts, then at 11-9, her nearest competitor, Rylie Hansen of Mankato East bowed out of the competition with three misses, giving Gherardi the title.
“I knew I could beat them,” Gherardi said. “After that, I wanted to see how high I could go. I couldn’t have done this with Coach Moberg’s help. He’s been doing this a long time. I’m thankful to have him.”
Gherardi only took one attempt each at 12-feet and 12-6, then it took three attempts to get over 12-9.
At 13-feet, Gherardi cleared it on one attempt to set a new school record. At 13-3 Gherardi ended her competition with three misses.
“Since I haven’t been able to practice much, I was getting tired,” Gherardi said. “I had run in three events the day before, so when 13-3 came around, I was too tired.”
Gherardi had a lot of people pulling for her this season.
“I had my teammates, my mom, dad, brother and sister and my aunts and uncles were there,” Gherardi said. “My family in Italy, they were watching through a livestream. I’m glad my family could see it.”
Sullivan was also glad to see her athlete pull through again.
“She was able to pull it together at sections, and she was successful at state,” Sullivan said. “There’s no words to describe it. You just hope that as a coach they experience success, but they also gain confidence while they’re experiencing this success.”
Hibbing’s Amari Manning completed his state-meet experience with a 10th-place finish in the long jump. He jumped 20-4.25.
