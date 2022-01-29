HIBBING — It was Senior Night for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team, and for Julia Gherardi, Megan Bussey and Annika Lundell it will be a night to remember.
That’s because the three Bluejackets played the last home game of their careers, and they are leaving on a positive note as Hibbing/Chisholm took home a 3-0 victory over Duluth Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Gherardi had all three of the goals, including a power-play tally in the third period.
“I feel great for them,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “Julia, Megan and Annika have given a lot to this program over the years. It’s fitting to have them finish their careers with a win at home.”
Gherardi scored her first goal at 12:11 of the first period, her second goal at 10:25 of the second period, then she finished off her natural hat trick at 5:46 of the third period.
“They were three great shots,” Hyduke said. “One was a great pass from Claire (Rewertz) to start. She buried it. The other two, the backhand was a beautiful shot under the crossbar.
“Her last goal, when she came across the high slot, she picked the upper corner. She gets her shots off so quick that it’s tough to stop. They were three quality goals. I’m happy about that. They were very, very nice goals.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did carry the play in the first period, then early in the second period, but back-to-back penalties took the Bluejackets out of their rhythm.
“That’s what changed the momentum in the second period,” Hyduke said. “I thought we killed it well, but it’s hard to recover from a 5-on-3. Give them credit, they got a lot of shots during that.
“We took some other penalties, and at the end there, they had their goalie pulled, and we were short-handed. I was pleased with what we did defensively to keep them away from the front of the net.”
The Bluejackets kept the Northern Stars at bay until Carys Gerard scored at 7:05 of the third period.
After that, Hibbing/Chisholm clamped down in its defensive zone.
“We did a good job,” Hyduke said. “We only gave up one-advantage rush, and it may have been two, but we played them well. I thought Abigail (Sullivan) played that last one well. There was no shot at all.
“We had some good backchecks. We still have some things to keep working on as we go into the playoffs. We finish our season with Grand Rapids (next week), which will be a good test before playoffs, and hopefully we’ll have what we needed cleaned up, cleaned up.”
It was the first time this season that Hyduke had his full team together.
“It was great,” Hyduke said. “It gave us a little flexibility as to what we could do. It was nice to have all of our kids on the bench and contributing.”
Addison Hess had 24 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm. Ella Brisbois, who is the daughter of former Hibbing athlete Leo Brisbois, stopped 18 shots.
DHS 0 0 1 — 1
HC 1 1 1 — 3
First Period — 1. HC, Julia Gherardi (Claire Rewertz), 12:11.
Second Period — 2. HC, Gherardi, 10:25.
Third Period — 3. HC, Gherardi, pp, 5:46; 4. DD, Carys Gerard (Gracyn Schipper), 7:05.
Goalie Saves — Duluth, Ella Brisbois 10-3-5—18; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 4-12-8—24.
Penalties — Duluth 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 6
Crookston 0
CROOKSTON — Evan Radovich had 19 saves to record his first varsity shutout as the Bluejackets blanked the Pirates on the road Friday.
AJ Lehman had two power-play goals for Hibbing/Chisholm, scoring at 6:31 and 12:29 of the first period. Kasey Kemp scored a short-handed goal at 10:26 of the first.
In the second period, Drew Janezich scored at 4:31, Reed Kearney at 5:40 and Tristen Babich at 16:41.
Landon Walker had 32 saves for Crookston.
HC 3 3 0 — 6
CHS 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. HC, AJ Lehman (Michael Andrican), pp, 6:31; 2. HC, Kasey Kemp (Andrican), sh, 10:26; 3. HC, Lehman (Kemp, Tristen Babich), pp, 12:29.
Second Period — 4. HC, Drew Janezich (Andrican), 4:31; 5. HC, Reed Kearney (Beau Frider), 5:40; 6. HC, Babich (Jack Gabardi, Peyton Taylor), 16:41.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 5-12-2—19; Crookston, Landon Walker 13-9-10—32.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8; Crookston 4-8.
