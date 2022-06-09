HIBBING — Last season, Julia Gherardi was the lone Hibbing High School girls athlete at the State Class AA Meet.
It worked out well for the Bluejacket junior, at the time, because Gherardi became a state champion in the pole vault, but something was missing — more teammates at state.
This season, Gherardi did something about that.
Gherardi not only qualified herself in the pole vault and 100, but she also helped get two relays down to the State Class AA Track and Field Meet, which begins at 9 a.m. today with preliminary action in St. Michael-Albertville.
It’s going to be a much better trip for Gherardi this time around.
“That’s awesome because I helped take three more people to state, so they can get that experience and compete,” Gherardi said. “I’m excited to compete in more than just the pole vault. I’m looking forward to it.”
Those two relays were the 4x100 and 4x200 that comprised Claire Rewertz, Brynn Babich, Tara Hertling, Andrea Petroske and Hattie Eskeli.
If it weren’t for Gherardi, those relays may have made it to state.
“We were actually not expected to go in either one, so when Julia anchored our 4x200, she took off and we were like, ‘Oh, my God,’” Rewertz said. “In the 4x100, we were second to last (with seed time), and we won.
“It was crazy.”
Babich didn’t even realize what had happened at the moment it occurred.
“After I was done running, I didn’t realize we made it to state in either of the events,” Babich said. “I had to find out from other people, and all of their celebrations. I got excited. I ran to everyone. It didn’t feel real. I couldn’t believe it. I was overly excited.
“It took a lot of effort.”
Petroske, who ran the third leg of the 100, had the privilege of handing off to Gherardi.
“I just tried to get a good handoff to her,” Petroske said. “It’s nice to know that she’ll be able to catch up to them. At state, I hope we get a new PR, and that we’ll give it our all. I’m excited.”
Gherardi didn’t have to run in either relay, but that shows the unselfish side of Gherardi.
“She had that goal since last year’s experience at state,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “That was a lot of her focus. The pole vault was her main focus, but she’s such a selfless person.
“She wanted more people to enjoy the experience she had getting down there, so they strive for it and want it again.”
Sullivan wasn’t sure she wanted Gherardi to run, but she relented and it turned into a positive outcome.
“Julia usually uses the sprints to warm up for the pole vault,” Sullivan said. “She gets her muscles loose and her heart rate up. The pole vault is all strength and skill, and that gets her ready for it.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to get her to stop before she goes overboard with it.”
With that said, don’t think for one moment that Gherardi isn’t looking to repeat as pole vault champion.
Heading into the meet, her seed mark is 12-feet-3-inches, which is 11-inches higher than Jenna Sikel of Mankato West (11-4).
“It’s knowing I can do it, knowing that I have that ability to do it,” Gherardi said. “I’m confident going into the meet. That makes it a lot easier. I’ll go there, and hopefully, PR. I’d like to place in the 100, win the pole vault and do our best in the relays.
“We’ll try to PR.”
Also advancing to state were Mileena Sullivan in the 3200, and the 4x800 team of Geli Stenson, Abigail Theien, Sullivan and Gianna Figueroa.
Stenson is no stranger to competing at state. She did so during the 2021 swimming season, but this one is special to her.
“It means a lot more than people think it means to me,” Stenson said. “I tried really hard all season to make it into this relay. I put all of my effort into it. Now that I’m in it, it feels amazing.
“That we were able to make it to state feels good, too, knowing we put in as much effort as we possibly could just to make it to this meet. We’re excited to go.”
Figueroa, who runs the anchor leg of that relay, is looking forward to this opportunity.
“Usually, everyone thinks I have a lot of pressure on me, but I try to lift my teammates up,” Figueroa said. “That helps me stay positive. We should be able to do well. I haven’t seen any-other times yet, but we’ll do our best.
It didn’t surprise Theien that the Bluejackets advanced to state in the event.
“We all kind of knew that we could do it, so we kind of expected it, almost,” Theien said. “We knew we were fully capable of going to state. We had to be strong enough mentally to know we could do it.
“You get that way by knowing you’re mentally capable of doing it. If you freak out, it makes it 10-times harder. We’ve all dropped a lot of our 800 times. That helped the relay out.”
The Bluejackets would like to break the school record of 9:34, but more importantly, advance into Saturday’s finals.
“We’ll try our best to advance into the finals,” Stenson said. “We need to be confident in ourselves, and try as hard as we can. We’ll prepare this whole week leading up to it. We’ll do the best we can to make it to finals.
“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but we’ll go into it knowing we tried our best.”
As far as the 3200 goes, Mileena will do everything in her power to get on that podium.
“I have to tell myself how bad I want it,” Mileena said. “I got to state for a reason, so I have to work hard enough for me to get up there.”
In the 4x200, if the pole vault interferes with Gherardi’s ability to run it, Eskeli will take her place on the team. It’ll be an eye-opening experience for the seventh-grader.
“Since it was my first year of track, I didn’t think I would be going,” Eskeli said. “My time was good enough to be on it, but this was unexpected. I hope it goes well. I hope we all get PRs.”
In the 4x100, Petroske will run if she’s healthy enough to compete.
“I never would have expected this at all,” Petroske said. “We gave it our all at practice. Sometimes, we’d run outside, but we worked together. Even if we don’t end up winning it, it’s going to be a cool experience to get to go. I’m excited.”
Hertling knows it’s going to be tough to qualify for the finals in both relays.
“I’m not sure how it’s going to play out, but I know I have my team, and I know we’ll give it our best shots and go for it all,” Hertling said. “There’s going to be faster teams than us. If we pull through, try our best and give it one last good run, we can do some serious damage.”
Babich has that same mentality.
“I’m not completely sure on that, but I think we can pull through if we all PR a little bit,” Babich said. “I’ve seen some of the other times, and there’s some good times. That makes me a little nervous, but I think we can pull through.
“We’ve improved a lot even though we didn’t have a track all season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.