BEMIDJI — The Hibbing High School girls and boys track teams placed third and sixth, respectively, at the Little Amik Meet held Tuesday at Bemidji State University.

The Bluejackets girls scored 65 points compared to 91 for first-place Frazee and 84 for second-place Bemidji. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin placed 15th with 13 points.

On the girls side, Julia Gherardi was the lone first-place finisher, reaching a height of 11-feet-6-inches to win the pole vault. She placed second in the long jump at 15-4.

Hibbing’s 4x800 team placed third with a time of 10:56.26, and Emery Maki was fourth in the 400 in 1:04.55. Abby Theien was seventh in 1:05.98, and Gianna Figueroa was 10th in 1:06.71.

Jorie Anderson placed third in the 1600 with a time of 6:05.36, with Jocelyn Strukel placing sixth in 6:07.86. Miriam Milani was eighth in 6:09.57, and Reese Aune was 10th in 6:17.97.

The Bluejackets 4x200 team placed fourth in 1:58.62.

In the 800, Maki placed second in 2:32.28, followed by Theien in seventh in 2:4105. Geli Stenson was eighth in 2:44.41.

Mileena Sladek placed second in the 3200 with a time of 13:05.60.

On the boys side, Hibbing scored 44 points to place behind Park Rapids Area (83), Grand Rapids (74), Pillager (56), Wadena-Deer Creek (50) and Bemidji (47).

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was ninth with 27, and Chisholm placed 16th with six.

Jacob Jensrud was the only first-place finisher for the Bluejackets, winning the triple jump with a length of 40-5 ½. Jensrud was seventh in 60 (7.55) and 10th in the high jump (5-4).

The 4x800 was fourth in 9:51.85, and the B relay was seventh in 10:33.08.

The 4x200 team was second in 1:41.43.

Amari Manning placed fifth in the 200 with a time of 25.01, and Thomas Hagen was 10th in 25.60.

Ethan Roy placed sixth in the pole vault at 10-6, and he was sixth in the triple jump at 37-8 ½. Finn Eskeli was 10th in the 400 in 57.94.

Carter Bungarden was seventh in the pole vault at 9-6 and Austin Pierce was eighth at 9-6.

Vincent Carlson was eighth in the long jump at 17-11 ½.

Manning was sixth in the 60 with a time of 7.51.

For the Bluestreaks, July Abernathy was fifth in the long jump at 18-8. Ethan Lauzen was seventh in the high jump at 5-6.

