featured Gherardi, Jensrud win events at Little Amik Meet Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEMIDJI — The Hibbing High School girls and boys track teams placed third and sixth, respectively, at the Little Amik Meet held Tuesday at Bemidji State University.The Bluejackets girls scored 65 points compared to 91 for first-place Frazee and 84 for second-place Bemidji. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin placed 15th with 13 points.On the girls side, Julia Gherardi was the lone first-place finisher, reaching a height of 11-feet-6-inches to win the pole vault. She placed second in the long jump at 15-4.Hibbing’s 4x800 team placed third with a time of 10:56.26, and Emery Maki was fourth in the 400 in 1:04.55. Abby Theien was seventh in 1:05.98, and Gianna Figueroa was 10th in 1:06.71.Jorie Anderson placed third in the 1600 with a time of 6:05.36, with Jocelyn Strukel placing sixth in 6:07.86. Miriam Milani was eighth in 6:09.57, and Reese Aune was 10th in 6:17.97.The Bluejackets 4x200 team placed fourth in 1:58.62.In the 800, Maki placed second in 2:32.28, followed by Theien in seventh in 2:4105. Geli Stenson was eighth in 2:44.41.Mileena Sladek placed second in the 3200 with a time of 13:05.60.On the boys side, Hibbing scored 44 points to place behind Park Rapids Area (83), Grand Rapids (74), Pillager (56), Wadena-Deer Creek (50) and Bemidji (47).Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was ninth with 27, and Chisholm placed 16th with six.Jacob Jensrud was the only first-place finisher for the Bluejackets, winning the triple jump with a length of 40-5 ½. Jensrud was seventh in 60 (7.55) and 10th in the high jump (5-4).The 4x800 was fourth in 9:51.85, and the B relay was seventh in 10:33.08.The 4x200 team was second in 1:41.43.Amari Manning placed fifth in the 200 with a time of 25.01, and Thomas Hagen was 10th in 25.60.Ethan Roy placed sixth in the pole vault at 10-6, and he was sixth in the triple jump at 37-8 ½. Finn Eskeli was 10th in the 400 in 57.94.Carter Bungarden was seventh in the pole vault at 9-6 and Austin Pierce was eighth at 9-6.Vincent Carlson was eighth in the long jump at 17-11 ½.Manning was sixth in the 60 with a time of 7.51.For the Bluestreaks, July Abernathy was fifth in the long jump at 18-8. Ethan Lauzen was seventh in the high jump at 5-6. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Hibbing Track And Field Bemidji Track And Field Little Amik Meet Bemidji State University High School Track And Field Julia Gherardi Jacob Jensrud Long Jump Pole Vault Triple Jump Sport Athletics Team Bluejacket Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Steven Robert Maki Denise L. Vesel Sandra Jean Pugleasa Ferdinand Leo Gams Nicholas M. Dertinger Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.