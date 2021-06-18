HIBBING — One event, or two? That was the question.
When it came down to it, Julia Gherardi made the right decision.
The Hibbing High School junior could have run the 100-meters and competed in the pole vault at the Section 7AA Meet.
She was No. 1 ranked in both events, but she chose the pole vault and clearly that was the way to go.
When Julia Gherardi steps up on the runway for the pole vault at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, she will be the No. 1 seed in the event, and she wouldn’t want it any other way.
Even so, Gherardi will have to be on her game when the competition begins at 4 p.m.
Gherardi’s top height this season is 12-feet-7-inches, which is one-foot higher than her next-closest competitor, but that’s secondary to the fact that she gets to participate at state this season.
“It’s awesome going to the state tournament because last year, we didn’t get one,” Gherardi said. “To get one this year, and I’m going, it’s cool, but it’s also surreal. I knew I would be going to state one year, but I didn’t think it would be like this — ranked first in the state.
“It’s rewarding.”
With that said, it’s time to get down to business.
The pole vault is Gherardi’s main event. She bypassed the 100 because at state, she was ranked in the middle 50s.
“I was more set on the pole vault,” Gherardi said. “It would have been cool to go to state in two events, but I’m not ranked well in the state for the 100. I have a better chance of placing in the pole vault.
“It didn’t bother me at all.”
Gherardi has put her heart-and-soul into the pole vault, which doesn’t surprise her pole-vault coach Doug Moberg.
Moberg has had a number of successful vaulters over his Bluejacket career, but Gherardi is one of the best.
Why?
“It’s her consistency,” Moberg said. “She never missed one time, and she does all of the workout stuff I give them. If they’re going to be good, they have to do all of the workout stuff alone. They can’t do it here because I don’t have time for that.
“I’ll teach them how to pole vault, but they have to workout by themselves. She worked out all summer and all winter.”
That work consists of lifting weights, pull ups and kips, which is hanging on a bar and pulling the legs up and over that said bar. It works the forearms and grip, biceps, latissimus dorsi, posterior shoulder, scapular stabilizers and core.
“Core work is No. 1,” Moberg said. “Gymnasts do that all of the time for the high bar. That’s what we need to do for the pole vault. You need to be able to get straight up-and-down.”
With all of that hard work in the rear view mirror, it’s time for Gherardi to put it to the test.
Even though she’s seeded so high, Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan is making sure Gherardi enjoys the experience.
“We’re trying to make it light hearted because we want her to have fun,” Sullivan said. “With her, it’s keeping her mind off of being 100-percent serious. Maybe 80-percent serious and 20-percent joking around, making light of it.
“It’s continuously reminding her of why she loves doing it. It’s all about the fun.”
How Gherardi handles the situation mentally will be the key during the competition.
“That’s what’s hard,” Sullivan said. “Can she handle it mentally? I think she’s getting to that point where she’s starting to understand when there’s too many nerves, too much excitement.
“She’s learning to calm herself down, using different skills and techniques to take the edge off that anxiety. She’s starting to figure all of that out. The more advanced she gets, the harder it’s going to be to keep herself calm but still focused in these situations.”
Sullivan knows Gherardi will handle it well.
“She’ll go on and do great things,” Sullivan said. “You have good days and bad days. That’s all it is. She’ll do just fine. I’m not worried about her. She pulled it off at the section meet.
“A few years ago, that was her tough moment. It was always the pressure of the section meet. She did just fine.”
Gherardi said she’d like to go over 13-feet, which would break her own school record. The state record isn’t too far off of that.
Moberg believes she can do it.
“She’s focused,” Moberg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.