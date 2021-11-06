NORTHFIELD — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team placed fourth at the State Class A Meet held Saturday at St. Olaf College.
Nova Classical Academy placed first with 122 points, followed by Perham with 128, Northwest Nighthawks 160, then the Titans with 163.
Rounding out the field were Staples-Motley 191, Park Rapids Area 194, Parnassus Preparatory School 209, St. Cloud Cathedral 217, Luverne 222, West Central Area 222, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 227, Rochester Lourdes 229, LA/RP/H 230, Esko 231, St. James Area 234 and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 389.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Connor Thoennes with a team place of 13th (19th overall) in 17:04.31; He was followed in by Daniel Olson in 15th (23rd) in 17:11.42.
Riley Koran was the third counter for the Titans, placing 33rd (62nd) in 17:40.53. Ben Plackner was 47th (87th overall) in 17:53.31, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s fifth score came from Levi Danielson, who was 55th (97th) in 18:01.96.
Brayden Nielsen was 56th (98th) in 18:02.74. Hayden Clow was 87th (135th) in 18:54.51.
Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl finished 41st in 17:34.13.
In the girls Class A race, Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East placed 17th overall in 19:55.69, and Liz Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl was 21st overall in 19:58.89.
Zoe Devine of Ely was 75th in 21:09.44. Her teammate, Molly Brophy placed 91st in 21:39.14.
Addison Burckhardt of South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range was 23rd (42nd) in 20:28.73. Evelyn Brodeen was 25th (44th) in 20:29.05. Tatum Barto placed 65th (110th) in 22:17.68, Arianna Ridge was 85th (131st) in 23:22.47 and Brook Smith was 89th (135th) in 23:36.38.
Jillian Sajdak was 101st (148th) in 24:35.01, and Paris FierkeLepp was 106th (153rd) in 26:43.27.
South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range placed 12th with 287 points.
Class AA Races
NORTHFIELD — Cameron Stocke crossed the finish line at the Class AA State Cross Country Meet with a time of 16:11.31 Saturday at St. Olaf College. That time earned Stocke a sixth place finish. Fellow Rock Ridge runner Aaron Nelson finished in 16th place with a time of 16:37.13.
The Wolverines scored 176 points during the race giving them a fifth place finish to end their first-ever season.
Rounding out the scores for the Wolverines were as follows: Jack Kendall placed 60th with a time of 17:37.05, John Kendall 96th with a 18:00.88, Connor Matschiner in 116th at 18:27.03, Jared Delich crossed 127th with an 18:37.50, and Anthony Hecimovich finished 136th with a time of 18:50.12.
Big Lake won the Class AA boys race with a score of 92, followed by Moticello and St. Paul Highland Park with scores of 102 and 108 respectively.
Individual results had Alden Keller of Breck in first with a time of 15:53.27. Shef West from The Blake School in second finishing at 15:59.45.
Sal Wirth from Annandale and Emmett Wolf of St. Thomas Academy took third and fourth with times of 16:02.32 and 16:03.02 respectively.
On the girls side of Class AA, the Hibbing Bluejackets finished the day in tenth place with a score of 262.
Hibbing’s highest finisher was Mileena Sladek in 54th place with a time of 20:30.01.
Sladek was followed by Jorie Anderson in 91st with a 21:06.67, Abigail Theien was 95th in 21:20.69, Reese Aune ended in 101st after running a 21:29.24, Gianna Figueroa in 103rd with a 21:32.87.
Audra Murden ran a 22:31.87 which placed her 134th, and Avery Kukowski finished 153rd with a time of 23:24.06.
Rock Ridge’s Lexi Lammpa was the top area finisher coming in 27th place with a time of 19:52.51.
Fellow Wolverine Maija Lamppa finished in 55th place with a 20:31.26.
St. Paul Highland Park took the Class AA title with a score of 61. Willmar snuck away with second place with a score 78, one point in front of the third place team, Alexandria.
Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson was the lone runner to break 18 minutes with a time of 17:59.44 to make her a state champion.
Albany’s Olivia Goebel finished second with a time of 18:07.90. Goebel was followed by Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes with a time of 18:44.99.
