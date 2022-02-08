CHISHOLM — When Nathan Wangensteen started kicking a football, he never thought it would lead to anything.
But Wangensteen was wrong. The Chisholm High School senior kicked his way into signing a National Letter of Intent to play college football at Augsburg next fall
How did all of that come about?
“They must have seen my stuff on Twitter, or the news stories on me,” Wangensteen said. ““They contacted me, and I made a couple of visits to the school. The told me I would be the main kicker, the only kicker
“I was the main guy that they wanted. I felt it was the best fit for me.”
Wangensteen had never picked up a football until a season ago, then he attended some kicking camps, and a career was born.
“When I joined football, I never thought it would happen,” Wangensteen said. “I got better, so I strived to play at the next level. That’s something I wanted to do, but I never predicted it when I first started.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity. I used to play soccer, then I tried football for one year and it worked out. I never thought I’d be a college football player.”
Wangensteen became so proficient at it that he kicked a 52-yard field goal last season against North Woods. He made numerous other kicks which helped lead the Bluestreaks to a number of victories.
Since football season ended, Wangensteen has been on the Chisholm boys swimming team, but he’s found some time to keep his kicking career intact.
“I’ve done a couple of camps in the Twin Cities, and at US Bank Stadium,” Wangensteen said. “It’s hard to find places up here to kick, so I have to go south.”
Wangensteen felt comfortable with Augsburg, which is a Division III school, for two reasons.
“It made me feel good knowing that I was going to be the only kicker,” Wangensteen said. “That showed me that they wanted me, and that they had faith in me. With no competition, I’ll have to motivate myself and prove that I am the right one.
“They’re also one of the schools in the state with a film major. When they recruited me for football, I knew they had a film major. I knew they would be the right school. As a kid, I made YouTube videos, and that’s the way I can turn that into a career. They valued my life after college and not just football.”
Wangensteen can hardly wait for the snow to melt so he can get out on Joel Maturi and begin kicking. He’s not on any kind of school-orientated program, but he’ll make sure he practices his craft.
“I don’t do a lot of working out, but swimming helps a lot,” Wangensteen said. “Kicking is a lot of technique. You have to hit the ball right, but I do try to do some leg exercises once in a while.”
At least Augsburg has a turf field, which suits Wangensteen just fine.
“It’ll be a lot nicer than our field,” he said. “I don’t have to dodge the holes or the mud piles. It definitely makes it easy. It’ll be nice knowing that the field is level.”
