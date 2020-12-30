From Blue Devil to Jimmie

VIRGINIA — Lexiss Trygg has been getting offers to play sports at the next level for about a year now.
The Virginia senior has been a standout in volleyball and basketball during her high school career and she knew she had to choose one or the other.
“It was kind of a struggle for a little bit,’’ Trygg said in a telephone interview.
But after watching former Blue Devil Lexi Ahrens sign with the University of North Dakota to play volleyball, Trygg decided on basketball.
On Dec. 18, the 6-feet-1-inch post player made it official when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
“I’m really happy with where I’m going,’’ Trygg said.
What convinced her to join the Jimmies?
“Their head coach (Thad Sankey) texted me and asked me to come visit.’’
She took him up on the offer and took the trip out west.
“I get there and it’s really nice,’’ said Trygg, who met some of the girls on the team and was welcomed to the campus. It also helped that she knows Jamestown players Macy Savela (Mountain Iron-Buhl), Hannah DeMars (Grand Rapids), Kia Tower (Bigfork) and Virginia’s Jayden Bernard from the men’s team.
At that point, she had only visited a few schools due to COVID-19 restrictions. But once the Jamestown visit was complete, she said, “This is it.’’
What exactly did coach Sankey see in Trygg?
“He said a lot of things. He really wanted me I could tell,’’ she told the Mesabi Tribune. “He liked my size and my speed on the court. They are looking for another post player.’’
Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said Sankey most likely saw the same things he sees from Trygg during practices and games.
“She’s a very skilled basketball player. She has good size’’ and can play both inside and outside. Her high school coach added she’s a good, smart kid and a nice person. “I think they probably saw that. Any program would be lucky to have her.’’
Trygg enjoyed the recruitment process, but the coronavirus pandemic impacted that, as well.
“I liked it a lot more in the beginning before COVID because I could do more stuff.’’ She did get to visit Winona State and Gustavus (for basketball) and Minnesota Duluth (for volleyball) before COVID restrictions were implemented.
After the visit to Jamestown in August, Trygg said Sankey came to her AAU tournament (she played for the Starks Elite Team last summer) and made her an official offer to join the team. Trygg is planning to study mechanical engineering in college.
The AAU connection definitely paid dividends too, according to the 17-year-old.
”AAU really helps you get out there with colleges. Starks Elite makes sure to get your name out there. That’s exactly what they want,’’ in addition to making you a better player.
Trygg is definitely looking forward to her final season of high school basketball.
“I’m really excited for this year. I’m striving for my 1,000 points and my 1,000 rebounds. I’m really excited to see what we can do this year. I think we should make a good run.’’
At the same time, Trygg is looking forward to working on her game.
“I really want to work on my outside skills and be more involved in shooting threes and making more plays’’ for herself and her teammates.
Aune said Trygg is committed to getting better and improving.
“I saw a big jump in her this summer. She’s been working really hard, even in this time of uncertainty.’’ During the five times the team was able to be in the gym over the summer, “she didn’t miss a beat’’ and kept up her conditioning. “I know she’ll be ready to go. She’ll be important to us as a senior leader.’’
Aune also believes Trygg has the ability to play at the collegiate level. Other lron Range players have also gone to Jamestown and “I think she fits that mold really well.’’
She still has to step up her game at the next level because a lot of the players will be the same size as her, according to Aune, who stated he believes she can definitely do just that. “She has to keep working on that outside shot and work on being quicker off the dribble.’’
