HIBBING — Emily Freeman has been with the Hibbing High School boys and girls golf teams as an assistant coach for four seasons.
In season No. 5, Freeman is taking over the Bluejacket program for the 2022 season.
Freeman did play for Hibbing during her high school days, so she’s hoping to impart that knowledge to her golfers.
“I feel confident that I have the experience of being with the junior varsity boys and girls programs,” Freeman said. “I am high energy, and I love the game of golf. I want to teach them visualization skills and self-talk.
“It’s getting each golfer that individual goal setting so as a team, we can improve together. I want them to have that confidence in their own games. I have good kids, so that makes it a lot of fun.
On the boys side, Freeman has three seniors Mike Andrican, Ryley Grunenwald and Nick Horvath.
On the girls side, Alison Trullinger is the lone senior.
“They all have good attitudes, leadership abilities and enthusiasm,” Freeman said. “They’ve gained more confidence in their games. They can be decisive. When they are decisive, they have that confidence to shoot lower scores.”
Rounding out the boys team with upperclassmen are Owen Trulinger, Dylan Horvath, Nick Ruzich, Kyan Sparks, Dawson Peterson, Peyton Taylor, Sam Gabardi and Zach Phaneuf.
“They’re all enthusiastic, and they’re all good kids,” Freeman said. “We’ve been teaching them the golf rules and expectations we want on the course, so they can feel confident on the course.
“We remind them what’s involved with the game, other than the technical stuff.”
Freeman wants the boys to be more competitive amongst themselves.
“I want them to set their goals for practice,” Freeman said. “We’re working on keeping track of their averages, so it is more competitive. We have so many boys, so that’s why we’re making it more competitive at practice.
“We’ll be collecting scorecards, so that should help.”
On the girls side, Kate Toewe joins Trullinger as the only two Bluejackets that competed in the section meet last year.
Freeman does have Allie Hagen, Brielle Radovich, Lucy Grzybowski and Ava Bougalis, who should join them on the team this season.
“I’ve been watching them grow a lot,” Freeman said. “They were out of their comfort zone last year playing in varsity meets. That should help them this year.”
Freeman will do her best to have both teams ready for opening day.
“I want to continue to grow their technical skills,” Freeman said. “That will give them the confidence that will carry over into their scores. They’re a fun group. That’s the one thing I never have to worry about.
“They’re all good kids.”
Freeman believes both of her teams can be in the mix come playoff time.
“We have competitive teams this year,” Freeman said. “With Peyton, Sam, Alison and Kate, they’re all experienced at sections. They’re great leaders, and they will do well. Throughout the year, I hope to improve them individually and get confident with their own games.
“If we’re doing that, they will go low with their scores, and they will all have fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.