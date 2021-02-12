AURORA — It was only a few years ago when Mesabi East diver Kailey Fossell started to believe she could compete at the collegiate level.
Fossell made that belief a reality last week when she signed her National Letter of Intent to dive for Division II St. Cloud State University beginning next year.
Fossell had not seriously considered the Huskies until late 2020 after a change in her intended major made them a prime destination.
“I hadn’t even been thinking about St. Cloud until about November,” Fossell said earlier this week in a telephone interview. “St. Thomas was my first choice. I had talked to them in the summer but I ended up switching my major to nursing and they didn’t offer it so I was really bummed. But then I started looking at St. Cloud and I took a visit there. The coaches were super nice and they loved me and the videos of me diving. The other kids on the team were super welcoming too.”
While Fossell had hoped to compete at St. Thomas, she was more than glad to commit to SCSU.
“School comes first. I had looked into a biology major first but I ultimately decided to switch to nursing. I knew where I went had to have that so my education was definitely the biggest factor.”
The Giants senior says the relative closeness to home was also a factor.
“I wanted to be in the Twin Cities originally. Something far enough away but not too far. I love Minnesota. I have a lot of relatives that live close down there as well so I can always be in contact with them.”
Fossell says the prospect of competing at the college level is exciting and she’s ready to learn some more difficult dives as well as compete at the 3-meter level, compared to 1-meter used in high school.
“I really want to go in and start learning more dives and bump up the difficulty. I want to get working on the three meter dives and see how far I can go. St. Cloud has sent four divers to Nationals the last few years and I’d love to be able to hit that goal. That would be amazing.”
Fossell had to give credit to her coaches, Mesabi East head coach Jon Isaacson and diving coach Dave Setnicker, for all the help they’ve given her since she began her time in the pool and on the diving board.
“They’ve helped me a lot actually. If not for Dave, I wouldn’t have all the experience that I do. He got me into the diving club I go to in the cities, North Shore Diving, as well as a lot of the other camps I’ve been to. Both of them have pushed me and helped me and given me the skills and tools I’d need for recruiting.”
Isaacson said Fossell will fit right in at St. Cloud as she is a great diver and an excellent student.
“She’s been the Section Diver of the Year the past three years and finished fourth at state in 2019. She’s an excellent swimmer who also contributed to our Section Championship teams as a swimmer. This past fall, she medaled in the 100 yard backstroke and swam on our second place 200 yard freestyle relay.
“She’s also an excellent student, and currently ranked first in our class, which contributed to our team earning the Gold Standard Academic Award from the Swimming Coaches’ Association this fall.”
Setnicker noted Fossell’s academic and athletic abilities as well, citing her continued work on diving while being a part of the Mesabi East basketball team.
“She’s excited about St. Cloud State knowing that she’ll be very competitive with their divers. Kailey manages her time very well as demonstrated by her academics and diving to go along with other sports.”
Most importantly, Fossell is excited for new opportunities that diving at the college level will provide for her.
“I’m excited to have other teammates there to push me every day. It’s going to be a great new experience and a new challenge that I look forward to already.”
