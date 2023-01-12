AITKIN — Playing their third game of the week, Mesabi East girls’ basketball coach Chris Whiting wasn’t sure how fresh his team’s legs would be Thursday night against Aitkin.

If the first half was any indication, the Giants’ legs were just fine as they ran out to a 36-9 halftime lead on their way to a 54-24 win over the Gobblers.

