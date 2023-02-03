HIBBING—Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Chris Hanson knew Mesabi East’s Marta Forsline was going to be a handful to defend, and he was right.
The Mesabi East freshman played well beyond that year, scoring 42 points as the Giants beat the Bluejackets 77-63 Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Half of those points came from the free throw line, where Forsline made 21 of them. Some came on second-chance points, and others came on some nice post moves.
That’s exactly what Mesabi East coach Chris Whiting wanted to see.
“She made her free throws, and she was taking it to the basket hard,” Whiting said. “That’s why she was getting those free throws. She took it up hard when she got it into the post. She made some strong moves.
“That wasn’t necessarily our game plan, but I’ve got the height, and we want to get it inside. then hit them on the outside. It’s moving the ball Inside-out. She ran the court well, too. I was happy with that.”
Trying to keep Forsline away from the basket was priority No. 1 for Hibbing.
“We talked about rebounding and giving up second chances,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “Too many times, we get a stop and Forsline is standing underneath the hoop. We’re standing behind her, and the ball falls right to her instead of getting her out of the way.
“It’s understanding that you have to move somebody out of the way to get a rebound. You can’t give up that many second-chance opportunities to a team like that.”
Forsline had over 20 points in the first half as Mesabi East took a 36-25 lead at the half by going on a 20-8 run in the final five minutes of play.
Both Forsline and Alyssa Prophet had a hand in that run.
Forsline had nine points, and Prophet, who is a sophomore, had nine, all 3-pointers.
Things were starting to fall apart for the Bluejackets.
“We got out of rhythm on offense,” Hanson said. “We ended up forcing it too much. Those first couple fall and we’re feeling good, but we still have to understand that things are going to come from patience and getting good shots.
“I thought we did a good job of attacking the basket, but we have to be more under control. We let Prophet knock down a couple of threes in transition and it balloons a little bit. For us to battle back in the second half speaks to the character of this team.”
Whiting liked the way his team kept battling in that first half.
“I liked how we kept it coming,” Whiting said. “Carlson kept them in the game in the first half, but we hit some buckets down low. Prophet hit a couple of nice ones at the top of the key.”
When the second half started, Carlson and Reese Aune hit back-to-back baskets to trim the deficit to seven, 35-29, but the Giants got baskets from Prophet and Forsline to take a 51-37 lead with around 10 minutes to play.
From there, it was Hibbing’s turn to make a run.
Aune started it with a four-play, hitting a 3-pointer while being fouled.
She would go on to score eight more points, Jorie Anderson had five points and Tiffany Davis had five points as the Bluejackets went on a 18-6 run to tie the game 59-59 with 5:40 remaining in the game.
“I knew Hibbing was going to make a run,” Whiting said. “They were hitting their outside threes. We fouled them on a couple of them. When those long threes go in, it adds up quickly.
“They made their shots. Tip your hat.”
Forsline and the Giants weren’t done.
Following that run, Mesabi East finished the game on a 18-1 run, led by Forsline with 12 points, including eight free throws, to seal the deal.
“I like how they responded,” Whiting said. “We don’t have a lot of depth, so they were getting a little tired on some of those, then you make mental mistakes. Coming out of timeouts, that was good to see.
“We had a couple of timeouts, then we got a couple of buckets out of those timeouts. That was huge to get those coming out of timeouts.”
The Bluejackets had opportunities to keep it close, but the shots that fell earlier weren’t falling during that run.
“Those opportunities that we had, those chances to knock down free throws and missing those little ones, they come back to bite you in the end,” Hanson said.
Prophet finished with 23 points.
Aune had 21, Davis 18 and Carlson 13.
ME 36 41—77
HHS 25 38—63
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 1, Gianna Lay 8, Alyssa Prophet 23, Marta Forsline 42, Allie Lamppa 3.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 18, Reese Aune 21, Talia Carlson 13, Jorie Anderson 8, Emery Maki 1, Kate Toewe 2.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 13; Hibbing 21; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mesabi East 28-38; Hibbing 10-16; 3-pointers: Prophet 2, Lamppa, Davis 2, Aune 2, Carlson, Anderson 2.
International Falls 35,
Greenway 32
COLERAINE—Gracie Swenson and Piper Tomczak both had 12 points as the Broncos beat the Raiders in the Iron Range Confernence contest in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Tomczak hit four 3-pointers on the night.
Nora Sullivan added five points for International Falls.
Greenway was led by Talia Saville with nine points. Klara Finke had seven, and Chloe Hansen six.
IF 15 20—35
GHS 15 17—32
International Falls: Kate Taylor 2, Gracie Swenson 12, Piper Tomczak 12, Lola Valenzuela 4, Nora Sullivan 5.
Greenway: Klara Finke 7, Frankie Cuellar 2, Alyizzia Roy 2, Chloe Hansen 6, Talia Saville 9, Lydia Johannsen 2, Hannah Fawcett 4.
Total Fouls: International Falls 13; Greenway 11; Fouled Out: Swenson; Free Throws: International Falls 3-10; Greenway 5-5; 3-pointers: Tomczak 4, Saville.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cherry 96,
Greenway 27
CHERRY—Noah Sundquist poured in 27 points as the Tigers rolled over the Raiders Thursday at Zupetz Gymnasium.
Isaac Asuma had 20 points for Cherry, and Andrew Staples finished with 13.
Tyler Swedeen had eight points for Greenway.
GHS 11 16—27
CHS 61 35—96
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Tyler Swedeen 8, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 6, Stephen McGee 4, Ethan Eide 2, Bayley Stanley 3.
Cherry: Ayden Cappo 2, Andrew Stales 13, Noah Sundquist 27, Isaac Asuma 20, Mason Heitzman 2, Noah Asuma 4, Elis Kowarsch 2, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Carson Brown 9, Dustin Grangruth 3, Ty Sikkila 3, Kaleb Rinerson 2, Kalub Brown 3.
Total Fouls: Greenway 10; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 5-6; Cherry 2-6; 3—pointers: Sweden 2, Staples, Sundquist, Isaac Asuma 2, Ruotsalainen 2, Grangruth, Sikkila.
