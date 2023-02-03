HIBBING—Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Chris Hanson knew Mesabi East’s Marta Forsline was going to be a handful to defend, and he was right.

The Mesabi East freshman played well beyond that year, scoring 42 points as the Giants beat the Bluejackets 77-63 Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments