Forer takes over ’Jackets boys soccer program

HIBBING — After two years as an assistant boys soccer coach, Jen Forer thought it was time to take the next step.
When former Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer coach Joe Edman stepped down after last season, Forer threw her name in the hat for the head-coaching job.
Forer is now getting her chance to coach at the varsity level.
Forer was hired in June, and will be on the sidelines when the Bluejackets open play on Aug. 26, on Vic Power Field.
Forer thought it was her time, and with the familiarity she has with this team, this was her moment to step up to the plate.
“Being around this group of kids the last couple of years made me want to continue and implement some of the things I’ve learned,” Forer said. “I wanted to put my spin on things being the head coach.
“As an assistant, you’re following what the head coach lays out. I had ideas in mind that I wanted to try to see how they pan out.”
Since she was hired, Forer hasn’t been sitting around waiting for the season to begin.
“I’ve done some training and some clinics,” Forer said. “I was just in the cities this past weekend at a coaches conference. I’ve been going back and watching some videos from the previous two seasons.
“I’m trying to get a feel for who we have coming back, and who can play what positions.”
As far as numbers, Forer is hoping to lure some potential players back to the team.
“The biggest challenge is getting the guys to come back out,” Forer said. “We were down in numbers last year because of COVID. Once the boys got out of the habit of coming to soccer, we lost some kids that I may need to track down and get them interested again.
“The core returning players will be solid, but we need numbers. For the kids that took a year off, they need to get back into the soccer-frame-of-mind.”
It’s not going to be easy.
“A lot of things have taken that chunk of time,” Forer said. “Some kids have jobs. Some kids are maybe joining other activities. Some kids may have lost the drive after having a year or two off.
“Even last year with the rules we had to follow, if they’re worried about those rules coming back, that might be a factor, too.”
She’s only seen her team once, but Forer likes what she sees.
“There’s a good group coming back,” Forer said. “We only lost three seniors. One was a four-year starter and the other two were newer. We have a good group coming back. The kids that are coming back are excited. I’m excited.
“We have all of the pieces coming together.”
What’s the biggest thing Forer wants to change in the program?
“The culture around the team,” Forer said. “We need to head in a positive direction. I’m looking forward to correcting some of the things that maybe didn’t go so well last year. We want to build on those things.”
