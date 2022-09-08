Forer stops 19 shots to blank Giants Sep 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys SoccerHibbing/Chisholm 1Mesabi East Area 0AURORA — Drew Forer recorded 19 saves as the Bluejacket shutout the Giants Thursday on the road.Julien Fisher scored Hibbing/Chisholm’s lone goal at the 76th minute, converting off a rebound shot by Peyton Taylor.Girls SoccerHermantown 3Hibbing/Chisholm 1HERMANTOWN — Brynn Babich scored the Bluejackets’ lone goal, but they fell to the Hawks on the road Thursday.Cassidy Koski picked up the lone assist on the goal. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Hibbing Boys Soccer Hibbing Girls Soccer Hermantown Girls Soccer Mesabi East Area Boys Socder Drew Forer Goal Sport Save Assist Julien Fisher Brynn Babich Cassidy Koski Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Christine M. Nosie Richard ‘Dick’ Allen Lahti Missing man found dead in Itasca County Richard (Rick) Lee Skule Man arrested for assaulting senior couple Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
