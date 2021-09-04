Forer optimistic about H/C boys soccer in 2021

HIBBING — As Jen Forer begins her first season at the helm of the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team, the former assistant coach knows the makeup of her team.
That’s why Forer is optimistic about the start of the 2021 season.
Forer has seven seniors on the team, including Alex Chacich, Reed Kearney, Kalin Menara, Turner Nichols, Jacob Jensrud, Kaden Haglind and Oren Kero.
“All of our seniors have been on varsity for a minimum of three years, so this is their time,” Forer said. “They’ve been building for this season. I’m hoping that gives them the motivation to go out on the field and put everything together this year.
“They’ve been working hard. A lot of them have been in the weightroom and conditioning this summer, even though there wasn’t a soccer program. They came into the season in fairly good shape. Since last season, they’re bigger, faster, stronger and a little more hungry.”
The junior class is comprised of Austin Pierce, Grant Price, Dallas Swart, Peyton Taylor and Logan Drews, all veterans of varsity play.
The rest of the team will need to grow up in a hurry.
“We have some younger guy coming back, but it’s half-and-half,” Forer said. “We have some that will be in their first true varsity season. They need to learn how to play at that faster speed, and deal with guys that are going to be bigger than them.
“Our younger guys have that size disadvantage right now. They need to focus on their speed and vision on the field to help them compete.”
The biggest shoes to fill will be in goal, where Payton Forer has graduated. The coach doesn’t have to look too far down her roster for a goalkeeper as Drew Forer, sophomores, should be able to fill in for his brother just fine.
“It opened up during the middle of last season when Payton got hurt,” Forer said. “Drew has earned his spot by stepping up last year. We do have Peyton (Taylor) who can fill that role, too.
“What it will come down to is that Peyton is versatile on the offensive end of the field. That’s where I would like to see him. We’re working on getting Drew quicker and learning how to read the ball as to when to come in or out. We’ve been drilling that. He’ll be fine.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets must take advantage of their speed up front. Chacich will be an integral part of that attack.
“I’m hoping for some better ball distribution,” Forer said. “Last year, Alex was our main scorer, but we had guys that were capable of scoring. We need to create more chances.”
With a majority of the 2020 team returning, Forer has expectations this season.
“Last year, we had some disappointing losses to teams that typically, we haven’t lost to in the past,” Forer said. “I want to get back on track to making sure we can surprise a few teams, but I also want to take care of the games we should win.”
