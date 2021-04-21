For Giants, new head coach, the goal is to stay competitive

AURORA — The Mesabi East softball team has welcomed new head coach Kadee Vesledahl into the fold.
The first-year coach said the Giants tell her every single day they have learned something new as they are instructed on the important, small details of the game.
“They’re taking my knowledge and they’re running with it,’’ Vesledahl said.
Vesledahl comes to the Giants from Becker, where she played varsity softball for five years, including pitching. She went on to play for St. Cloud State University for two years and the College of St. Benedict in nearby St. Joseph for another two years before she graduated from St. Benedict.
As a player, Vesledahl was a pitcher and served as a youth level pitching coach in the St. Cloud area for six years. That includes one of the high school girls she worked with now pitching for the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Mesabi East brings back senior Steph Zimmer and junior Kaitlynn James, who were both named this year’s captains along with senior Ella Esler. Zimmer will serve as the team’s catcher, while James will anchor the infield at shortstop. Vesledahl hopes Esler can get some first base experience.
The Giants also welcomed junior Jasmine Heikkila to the squad after she moved from Two Harbors.
“She’ll be a great asset to our pitching staff for sure,’’ according to Vesledahl, who said Heikkila will be the team’s starting pitcher.
The goals for the Giants are fairly straight forward after not being able to play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and winning only two games the year before that.
“As a team, our goal is to stay competitive in the conference. … I reiterated that it’s not about winning the game, but it’s staying in the game and being competitive in the moment. As long as we stay close in the game, that is our goal for the season.’’
Talking to the girls about not playing in the pandemic year, Vesledahl said, “our team is excited to have the opportunity to play this season. I heard a player say that she was thankful to have a senior season.’’
Overall, they are “very excited to play. I think they’re just grateful to have the opportunity, especially the seniors.’’
What stands out about practice so far?
“They work and they try new things,’’ Vesledahl said. “Hopefully we’ll have a halfway decent season.’’
The outlook is positive and is helped by the team strength of working hard for each other and constantly learning new drills and positions, she added.
In addition, the girls are looking forward to playing on the new artificial turf field at Mesabi East.
“We are excited about the turf,’’ she said. Opposing teams are choosing to come to Aurora for the turf option, which will be a big advantage for the Giants because it means fewer road games.
As far as who is the top team in the section, Mesabi East has Virginia in its sights.
“That’s who they wanted to beat the most,’’ Vesledahl said.
