Football, volleyball back to fall season

When the Minnesota State High School League met Monday to determine the fate of football and volleyball for the fall of 2020, there was hope that the two sports would be reinstated.
When everything was said and done, the MSHSL voted 15-3 to bring back football for the 2020 season. In addition, they brought back volleyball as of Sept. 28.
Football will begin on Sept. 28, with six regular-season games and a two-week postseason, which will be determined a later date.
When the sport was first suspended in August. It was out of a sight, out of mind for the area coaches, but there was something missing once the fall season was supposed to start.
“It seemed weird,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “You hear from teachers who retire when that first September hit, and they get that feeling of not going back to school. That’s analogous for us.
“You looked at the calender, and should have been starting practice, we should have had our our first scrimmage, then we should have played Lake of the Woods. My wife was a lot more happy because I got stuff done around the house, but it was strange to flop the calendar to September and not have football.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Dan Zubich was happy to hear the news, even though he “wasn’t shocked’’ because he had heard the return of football to fall could be happening.
Zubich questioned the conditions playing late into November. At the same time, he hopes that will happen as his club tries for a third straight Section 7 9-man title.
Zubich and his Rangers are excited to play, no matter how many games are allowed, because the thought of losing the spring season to COVID-19 is “pretty scary. Hopefully everybody can follow the guidelines.
Hibbing coach Shawn Howard said the recent birth of his son took away some of the sting of not having the original fall season.
“Having a newborn it’s been nice being home with him, but you miss football,” Howard said. “You want to be there. You miss being around the kids, just the strategy and being around the coaches.
“You miss it a lot. It’s been different. It’s a different time.”
They all knew about the meeting, and let’s just say it was a hard day at work for some of the coaches.
“It was tough to get things done after the vote was announced,” said Chisholm coach Nick Milani. “When I got word, it was tough trying to balance some things while I was teaching.
“I think I can speak for every coach when I say we can’t wait to get back to football. We still have a lot of questions, especially safety protocols in the locker rooms and busing. Those were the first questions that came to mind.”
“It’s definitely good news,’’ said Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Derek Malner. His focus now is getting the word out and hopefully getting some players back from other sports.
He also plans to take advantage of the fall practice sessions as he tries to get his players up to speed on terminology and schemes.
“Our young men are very excited. They definitely feel the pressure,’’ Malner said of getting to work and making each rep count. Only 18 days remain before E-G takes on Mora on Oct. 9 to open the season.
Howard wasn’t necessarily looking for the vote himself Monday. One of his assistant coaches was keeping an eye on things.
“He kept us updated as I was teaching all day,” Howard said. “This was a tough day because we had classes all day long. I was being updated as to what was happening, and Ms. (Meghan) Potter was keeping me updated, too.
“I was waiting. It seemed to get longer and longer the longer it took for that vote to come. It dragged on, but as soon as the vote came in, it was nice to get it done with, and be able to go.”
Howard said he got a smile on his face with the motion passed.
“It was nice, but in the back of your mind, you’re also going, ‘How are we going to do this now? What’s the procedures we have to follow?’” Howard said. “That’s the part we have to figure out now.”
Marsh said he wasn’t surprised about the decision. He thought something positive was in the works.
“We started hearing rumors last week the executive board met last week,” Marsh said. “That gave us an early indication that this might be coming, so I’m not totally surprised by it.
“It’s exciting. It gives the kids something to focus on, something concrete, which we haven’t had in a long time.”
The teams have already been practicing as the high school league gave the coaches a three-week window to do 12 workouts.
Even so, there’s still plenty of things to get done before things open up on Sept. 28.
“We weren’t using any gear mainly because we didn’t know what was going to happen with it,” Howard said. “We didn’t know how it was going forward. We didn’t have locker rooms at that time.
“Now, we have to look at how we’re going to hand out gear, making sure all of the gear stays clean, and sanitizing stuff at practices and at games. It’s nice that we have the rest of this week to figure it out. I’m excited, but there’s still things we have to get worked out.”
Marsh knows it’s going to be a lot of work for the area athletic directors.
“We’ve been talking to the kids all summer and fall,” Marsh said. “In the last six month, so many things have happened beyond our control. We can now focus on what we can control, focus on coaching the kids on playing ball.”
Milani did hold a meeting on Monday night for all of those players who could attend.
“We’re still using this time to do what we can, trying to figure it out,” Milani said. “We’ve talked, and we’re trying to piece things together. This is a mixture of relief and stress. I was prepared to a pont, but I was putting things off thinking we were delayed.
“Now it’s back, quick.”
As for the six-game schedule. Fall is for football, and Milani is glad it’s back.
“If we can get all six games in, that’s more than good enough,” Milani said.
