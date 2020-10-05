Focus on attention to detail

HIBBING — If there’s one phrase being thrown out at Hibbing High School football practice it’s attention to detail.
It’s a fitting way for Bluejacket coach Shawn Howard to get his point across.
A missed block here, or a missed tackle there can lead to disastrous results.
That’s why, if Hibbing wants to change its culture, everything has to be spot on for the Bluejackets to succeed.
That will be the major point of emphasis when Hibbing opens its season Friday against Proctor.
“It’s important,” Howard said. “We have quite a few options at different positions, but only if they can do the details. If they don’t step enough to the left for a block, that could be the difference between getting a first down, or getting tackled in the backfield.”
As for changing the culture, Howard is in his third season as coach. It takes time to build a program, but he’s heading in the right direction.
Last year, Hibbing won one game, but the Bluejackets were competitive in most of their contest until the middle of the second half. That’s when teams took advantage of a tired Hibbing squad.
This year, Howard is hoping his team can take the next step forward in that process.
“I hope we’re competitive because that’s how you start changing the culture,” he said. “It’s not about how many games you win or lose, it’s that we’re competing. We don’t let up in games that are close.”
That competition starts internally where Bryson Larrabee and Connor Perkins are vying for the quarterback spot.
“Both of them give us a lot of options at quarterback,” Howard said. “It’s going to be which one is going to have it that night. Right now, it’s dead even between the two of them.
“One may be faster, and one might have a stronger arm. It’s which one is going to be the consistent player for us.”
Both Larrabee and Perkins worked hard over the summer learning Howard’s playbook.
“They have to learn the offense, learn what we see and how we want to call the plays,” Howard said. “They’ve talked a lot more to each other about what they’re seeing. I have a lot of trust in them in doing what we’ve asked them to do.”
Larrabee and Perkins won’t have to do it all by themselves.
There’s a good stable of running backs, including Josh Kivela, Connor Marschalk, Thomas Hagen, Dominic Cementina, Aiden Smerud and Isaac Erickson.
“Josh, we’re looking forward to him taking that next step,” Howard said. “He looked good over the summer, and he got a lot of experience last year. When you get that experience, you can only build off of that.”
The receiving corps includes Amari Manning, Hayden Verhel, Eli Erickson, Trevor VonBrethorst and Dane Mammenga.
Manning, Verhel and Erickson are all veterans.
“They gained that experience last year,” Howard said. “Eli, he’s a receiver and tight end. He knows the offense. He knows what he’s going to do. He’s calm and collected, a very coachable kid on the field.”
The one question mark could be the offensive line.
“We have a lot of newcomers in that line, but some big bodies,” Howard said. “They’re a coachable group. In camp, they were the biggest group we had. They’re working hard, figuring out how to be a unit. It takes a bit of time to do that.”
How that line pans out will determine what kind of offense Howard runs.
“As of now, it will be balanced,” he said. “It all depends on the running backs taking off, and if our offensive line blocks well. If that’s the case, we’ll stick with running, but it all depends on how the offense comes together.
“I want them to be a sound offense, a respectable offense. We have to figure out who’s getting the ball on what plays. We have a few weapons at positions. We have to keep the defense on their toes.”
Defensively, Howard leaves that to the capable hands of Dan Merfeld, Deron Manning and Owen Walters.
“They do a good job with them,” Howard said. “If they know their assignments, they will have a good defense.”
Aside from Erickson and Marschalk, the senior group includes Mauricio Fridlund, Hunter Sayre, Fabien Luna and Matt Osterhoudt.
“We need leadership out of them,” Howard said. “We need them to show how to change the culture of this program to start a tradition. I feel like they can do it. They’re determined to do it.
“It’s a good group of kids. They always seem to be together.”
Joining Manning, Verhel and Kivela out of the junior class will be Ethan Trenberth, Evan Radovich, Andrew Dragon, Charles Wangensteen, Max Baron and Kellen Fisher.
“They will be playing a big role this year,” Howard said. “They got experience at the varsity level last year, and we need them to take that next step and follow the seniors to change the culture. They have to change it, too.”
Other than Larrabee, Mammenga, Cementina, Hagen and Perkins, the sophomore class has Aiden Smerud, Christopher Woods, Trevor VonBrethorst, Riley Dragon, Drew Shay, Ethan Hendrickson and Vincent Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.